Live Updates: Harris and Trump face off in a race too close to call

The DePaulia StaffNovember 5, 2024

One of the closest election cycles in modern history closes tonight. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a dead heat going into polls closing. Here is a recap of what they have promised if elected. 

Harris has run her campaign on creating an “opportunity economy,” preserving reproductive rights and a pragmatic approach to curbing border crossings. In her closing argument at the Ellipse in Washington, Harris compared Trump to a “petty tyrant” and asked Americans to imagine a nation built on progress rather than “retribution.” 

Trump has run his campaign asking Americans to remember what his tenure in the White House was like; he seeks to enact mass deportation of immigrants, reimagine tariffs to reduce prices, prosecute political enemies and end the Department of Education. The former president’s closing argument at Madison Square Garden doubled down on the divisive rhetoric that has been a hallmark of his campaign, calling Harris “a very low IQ individual.” 

Polls begin to close tonight across the nation at 5 p.m. CST, with the first swing state, North Carolina, closing at 6:30 p.m. Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. 

Live Coverage
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 10:33 pm
LiLi Jarvenpa, Interim Content Managing Editor

West Coast results start to roll in

As the West Coast closed its polls, Harris won California, Oregon and Washington. She now has 187 electoral votes, according to the AP. Trump won Idaho and Utah, earning him a total of 230 electoral votes 

Trump also won North Carolina, a crucial swing state which earned him 16 more electoral votes.  

Nevada has not started counting their votes.

Five states called by Associated Press
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 10:24 pm
Brielle Kohlbeck, Opinion EditorThe Spark Center

Five states called by Associated Press

The Associated Press has called a Trump win in Texas, Utah and Montana. Harris had a win in Colorado and the District of Columbia — prior to these, Harris’ last win had been almost an hour ago. 

Texas added 40 to Trump’s electoral votes, which now total to 198. Harris’ electoral votes stand at 112.

The next states to close polls will be California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington at 10 p.m. CST. California, the largest of all the states, holds 54 electoral college votes.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 9:28 pm
Nupur Bosmiya, La DePaulia Managing Editor

Eileen O’Neill Burke wins State Attorney race for Cook County

AP
FILE – Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former appellate judge, responds to a question from a member of the Cliff Dwellers Club, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Chicago. O’Neill Burke has won the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney over Clayton Harris III, an attorney with party backing. The Associated Press called the race Friday, March 29. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former prosecutor and the Democrat candidate for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, led a commanding victory over Republican candidate Robert Bob W. Fioretti. 

The Associated Press called the elections just before 9 p.m. with 59% of the total votes counted. O’Neill Burke amassed 64.8% of the vote to Fioretti’s 30.8%. She narrowly defeated Clayton Harris III in the Democratic primary in March and since then pulled in endorsements from many labor groups, elected officials, lawyers and retired judges’ committee co-chairs.

In her speeches, O’Neill Burke campaigned over the assurance of a safer Chicago. She plans to address the root causes of crime and banning assault weapons. The newly elected state attorney plans on tweaking her predecessor Kim Foxx’s bail reform policies, which she said has not effectively dealt with the spike in crime.  

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:14 pm
Annie Koziel, Asst. Copy EditorReporting from the Spark Center

More states called as additional polls close

As 15 states closed their polls at 8:00 p.m CST., South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Ohio and Louisiana have been called for former President Donald Trump, and New York has been called for Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Nebraska can split its electoral votes between multiple candidates — two votes go to the candidate who won the state and one vote goes to the winner of each of its three congressional districts. As of now, the two statewide votes have been called for Trump.

According to the Associated Press, Harris currently holds 99 electoral votes and Trump holds 137.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:50 pm
Avery Schoenhals, Campus News EditorReporting from the Spark Center

Illinois called for Kamala Harris

The DePaulia’s home state of Illinois has been called for Vice President Kamala Harris, with 9% reporting. Harris received Illinois’ 19 votes in the electoral college.

In Chicago, 891,000 people, about 59% of registered Chicago voters, had cast their ballots by 5 p.m. according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Illinois is a democratic stronghold that was expected to break for Harris. According to the Associated Press, Harris currently stands at 71 electoral votes. Donald Trump stands at 101.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:49 pm
Lucia Preziosi, Editor in ChiefReporting from the DePaulia Office

Additional states called in election

As the night continues on, more states have been called by the AP with polls closing across the country.

New Jersey and Delaware have cast the majority of their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has taken the victory in the red state of Arkansas. 

Trump has secured 101 electoral votes and Harris has 71 as polls in crucial battleground states are nearing closing time

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:17 pm
LiLi Jarvenpa, Interim Content Managing Editor Reporting from the Spark Center

As polls close, several states are called

Trump has won South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida. Indiana and Kentucky were claimed by Trump earlier, giving him a total of 95 electoral votes. 

Vice President Harris has also won several consistently blue states including Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maryland, earning a total of 35 electoral votes, with Vermont being called earlier. 

Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia, Kansas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois and Texas are currently counting their votes, and results are projected to come in soon. North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan are crucial swing states in the election.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 6:19 pm
Sarah Hendry, Current Events Beat Writer Reporting from the Spark Center

First states called in election

Indiana, Kentucky and Vermont have been called for the 2024 Presidential election. Trump has won Indiana and Kentucky, with 19 total electoral votes. Harris has won Vermont with three electoral votes.

Indiana Republican Jim Banks has been projected to win the Senate seat. Bernie Sanders, the incumbent senator won the Vermont seat running as an independent.

The next results expected are from Georgia, a battleground state in this election.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 5:48 pm
Lucia Preziosi, Editor in ChiefReporting from the Spark Center

Polls closing time nears

As the first polls start closing across the country, the race is still too close to call.

Polls have officially closed in Indiana and Kentucky, which have both been consistently red states in past elections.

Election viewers will still have to wait for the states to be officially called, and polls in battleground states, such as Wisconsin, still have a couple of hours before voting closes.

 

Chicago turnout update
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 2:09 pm
LiLi Jarvenpa, Interim Content Managing Editor

Nearly 50% of Chicago voters have cast their ballots already

Aiko Tai
A voter brings their completed ballot for the City of Chicago to the ballot casting station at the election Supersite at 191 North Clark on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. The steady stream of voters highlights the importance of every single ballot.

As of 12 p.m. on Election Day, 729,075 ballots have been cast in Chicago out of the 1,498,873 registered voters in the city. That is 48.64% turnout so far, including early voting and already processed mail-in ballots. 

Chicago usually sees around 70% voter turnout throughout the city for presidential elections according to Max Bever from the Chicago Board of Elections.

The largest age demographics for voters has been those age 25 to 34 who have cast 152,098 ballots and ages 35 to 44 casting 127,334 ballots. Generation Z, age 18 to 24, had 49,097 ballots cast as of noon.

There have been long lines at polling sites, with some voters waiting up to three hours to vote, according to CBS News. However, Chicago’s “Vote Anywhere” program has allowed voters to cast their ballots at other locations to avoid long wait times. 

In the 2020 presidential election, 1.2 million Chicagoans voted, which was a 73% turnout and an increase from the 2016 election. 

Voting in Chicago ends at 7 p.m. CST.

Georgia bomb threats
Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 12:10 pm
Avery Schoenhals, Campus News Editor

Georgia Secretary of State warns of non-credible bomb threats at polling sites, blames Russia

AP
Stickers lay on a table inside a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed Tuesday morning that polling locations in the state had received bomb threats, but said that the threats were “not credible” and attributed them to Russia. Raffensperger said that the threats impacted between five and seven precincts in multiple counties.

Georgia is a key battleground state, and will play a crucial role in deciding whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will secure the votes they need in the electoral college to win the presidency.This has invited election interference efforts in the state, particularly from foreign governments.

Speaking to reporters about Russian interference efforts, Raffensperger said, “They’re up to mischief it seems …. They don’t want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election.” 

According to Raffensperger, federal law enforcement assisted in identifying the threat. He said that as of Tuesday morning, the threat was dealt with and that law enforcement is on top of it.

