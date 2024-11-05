Live Updates: Harris and Trump face off in a race too close to call

One of the closest election cycles in modern history closes tonight. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a dead heat going into polls closing. Here is a recap of what they have promised if elected.

Harris has run her campaign on creating an “opportunity economy,” preserving reproductive rights and a pragmatic approach to curbing border crossings. In her closing argument at the Ellipse in Washington, Harris compared Trump to a “petty tyrant” and asked Americans to imagine a nation built on progress rather than “retribution.”

Trump has run his campaign asking Americans to remember what his tenure in the White House was like; he seeks to enact mass deportation of immigrants, reimagine tariffs to reduce prices, prosecute political enemies and end the Department of Education. The former president’s closing argument at Madison Square Garden doubled down on the divisive rhetoric that has been a hallmark of his campaign, calling Harris “a very low IQ individual.”

Polls begin to close tonight across the nation at 5 p.m. CST, with the first swing state, North Carolina, closing at 6:30 p.m. Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m.

Follow along with The DePaulia, here and on Instagram.