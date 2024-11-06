Should classes be cancelled on Election Day?

As the election season comes to a close, students reflect on whether DePaul should cancel classes on Election Day to allow students every opportunity to cast their ballot.

Currently, Chicago Public Schools give the day off allowing students of age, faculty and staff the chance to vote on Election Day.

Molly Thompson, a mother of a seven-year-old and a four-year-old who attend Chicago’s public school, voted in person on the morning of Election Day.

“It’s important to close the schools today to maximize votes at the polls,” Thompson said. “Teachers and other staff don’t have flexible schedules to vote, so I imagine closing the schools so they can is a great opportunity for them.”

Some DePaul students feel school should be canceled, so students don’t feel torn between voting and going to class.

“Students who have class on the day, they might feel a pull between deciding to go to class and making their attendance and like going to vote and at the end of the day, going to vote is kind of a priority during this time,” Ava Francis, a DePaul student, said.

However, due to early voting and DePaul’s accelerated class schedule, a spokesperson said class needs to be held.

“DePaul community members also have the opportunity to vote early or by mail if they have concerns about voting on election day,” Kristin Claes Mathews, senior director of strategic communications for DePaul, said. “The need for in-class time during fall quarter requires the university to be open on Election Day.”