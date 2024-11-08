‘Little Women’ at The Theatre School: The pressure and power behind a play adaptation

Louisa May Alcott, an acclaimed American novelist and short story writer from the 19th century, published her coming of age novel “Little Women” in 1868.

Following the lives of four sisters in Civil War-era New England, the story balanced themes of family, love, personal growth and the tension between societal expectations and individual desires.

Alcott died in 1888 as a renowned novelist of her time, but as “Little Women” carried on – adapted for theater, film and television, among other mediums – her stature would only rise.

For Zofia Ossowska, a senior in the The Theatre School, “Little Women” was a beloved story from her childhood. When she learned about DePaul’s plan to stage its own rendition, the opportunity to participate felt just as vital.

“Little Women has felt like a companion to me at different stages of life, each time revealing something new,” Ossowska said. “What drew me in as a girl, and what continues to resonate with me now, is how ‘Little Women’ frames identity as something we create for ourselves, in spite of societal norms and others’ expectations.”

Playing the role of Meg, the oldest of the four sisters, Ossowska has joined a cast and crew of DePaul students and faculty who are helping bring Alcott’s story to the stage. Catering to families and young adult audiences, the production opened last month at DePaul’s Merle Reskin Theatre and runs through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Across multiple auditions, show rehearsals and the entire production process, members of the student ensemble said they were faced with a common challenge — finding a healthy balance between respecting the literary source material and imbuing it with their own creative vision.

“It’s really about workshopping and exploring moments multiple times at the beginning of every rehearsal,” said Lily Kate Cobb, a junior in The Theatre School and the production’s assistant director. “We wanted to create a sort of transcendental theater space, a space that made it so that we could be in the world of ‘Little Women’ without having to have our noses in the book”

For inspiration, the cast and crew used poetry readings, group meditation sessions and even a Victorian-styled craft corner to build accessories matching the period. Despite the challenge of honoring a landmark text for female-centered stories, the performers envisioned their own avenue to connect with a strong lineage of female storytellers.

“It’s been a healing and fulfilling process for many of us to tell this story, created by a woman about women while working with so many women,” Ossowska said. “It’s moving to internalize how connected we are and how timeless our strength is.”

As a female lead production across both acting and set cohorts, a primary job of the director is to mediate the team, providing open avenues for conversations to take place.

Carolyn Hoerdemann, an adjunct professor in the Theatre School and director of the play, has brought her own experience as both an active performer and a DePaul alumna.

Though “Little Women” is over 150 years old, Hoerdemann observed a distinct allure between the material and this new generation of creators faced with interpreting it.

“The whole Alcott family was so progressive, and I think that we’re living in a time where young people are reimagining what the world could look like,” Hoerdemann said. “I think with Alcott, she wrote a story of experience, for a time in one’s life that’s very true, very raw, very real.”

Cobb appreciated the director’s ability to create an “uplifting” experience for the cast.

“We come as we are, and our imperfections are what make us human, so for our characters, that needs to lead into them too,” Cobb said.

In the time since Alcott first put pen to paper, her story of four sisters and the nuances of their everyday lives has captured the attention of millions.

However, every performance offers a new way to view the material, whether you’re an audience member seeing Alcott’s words played out for the first time or the performer speaking those words to the crowd.

“Art was made to be experienced, cherished, honored and embraced, not judged and compared,” Ossowskae said. “And that’s what I hope to bring every time I’m on stage telling our story of ‘Little Women.’”

Related Stories

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.