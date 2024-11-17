Categories:

Photo Gallery: Let him cook — Glenview therapist wins Jeremy Allen White look-alike contest in Humboldt Park

Jeremy Battle, Asst. Photo EditorNovember 17, 2024
Lookalikes discuss the event with press in Humboldt Park on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024. The winner was promised $50 and a pack of cigarettes.
Hundreds gathered at Humboldt Park’s sledding hill this Saturday as over 50 Jeremy Allen White lookalikes competed to prove their likeness. The latest in a recent trend of celebrity lookalike contests, this one promised $50 and a pack of Marlboro Red Cigarettes to whoever most resembled the “The Bear” actor. 37-year-old mental health therapist Ben Shabad took home the prize.

  • Ben Shabad displays his prize while standing next to the other participants at the Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest at Humboldt Park on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024. Shabad is a mental health therapist from Glenview.

  • People gather for photos and discussion in the aftermath of the Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Humboldt Park on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024. Over 50 lookalikes participated.

  • Ben Shabad speaks to press while surrounded at Humboldt Park on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024. The event drew hundreds of spectators.

  • Lookalikes pose for photos in the aftermath of the Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Humboldt Park on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024. Most wore aprons to resemble White’s character on “The Bear.”

