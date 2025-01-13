No football, no problem: New club bringing touchdowns back to DePaul

Members of the flag football team the Terror Squad practice at Mandrake Park on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The team competes against other local leagues year-round. Quentin Blais

Aja Johnson warms up during practice for the Terror Squad on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The league takes members of all skill levels and allows the opportunity to play competitively against other teams. Quentin Blais

Sydney Dillard and Lacy Stewart warm-up before practice on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The league takes members of all skill levels and allows the opportunity to play competitively against other teams. Quentin Blais

A pair of cleats lie off-field during a flag football practice for the Terror Squad at Mandrake Park on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The team plays with other local teams but also competed in a tournament in Tampa, FL. Quentin Blais

Zac Carson pats a teammate on the back after practice on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. The club has seen steady growth in its three years at DePaul. Quentin Blais

Xander Cleckner puts the ball into play during a club scrimmage on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Chicago. The club faces off against other colleges throughout the Fall and Spring seasons. Quentin Blais

Zac Carson and RJ Jenkins prepare for practice at Mariposa Field on Oct. 14, 2024. Carson is the founder and president of the club and Jenkins is the vice president. Quentin Blais Navigate Left Navigate Right













Flag football is on the rise across the nation, and DePaul University is no exception. What began as a nonphysical version of its traditional padded counterpart has since grown into an Olympic sport. High school, college and adult flag football leagues are picking up traction as players find community.

For many, the appeal of the sport is its safety. Traditional American football is high-impact and injuries are common. Flag football is a nonphysical version of the contact sport. Instead of tackling, downs are made by pulling a flagged belt off the waist of an opposing player. Flag football opens the activity to a new market of individuals: those who are drawn to the sport but not to the concussions and bruises that may follow.

“That’s one big difference between flag and tackle football is you really don’t have to worry about that,” said DePaul senior Zac Carson, founder of the DePaul Flag Football Club. “Sure, injuries do come up. It happens. That’s always every sport, no matter what. (But) you now get to actually be more mobile. You don’t have to put on the pads. You can still get your jersey. It’s always fun.”

Carson helped create DePaul’s club team three years ago after noticing the lack of football on campus. He has helped grow the team to a few dozen athletes who compete with teams at neighboring universities.

“The growth has been tremendous,” Carson said. “I even tell my officers now on the board (that) we’re getting out of the startup era, and now going into the growth and continuation phase.”

Part of that growth is welcoming new members like DePaul sophomore Chris Nash. He said that flag football’s no-contact basis makes it a great starting point for people looking to get into the sport.

“It’s low-contact,” Nash said. “So without the injuries, it can be a good sport. It’s a safety thing. Because it’s just ripping the flag down.”

For others, flag football is a new way for women to get involved in a sport that is largely dominated by men. The contactless style of the sport levels the playing field so that individuals of all athletic ability can play together.

“I’ve learned that the teams that have the best girls are the ones that win, not the ones that just have the best athletic guys,” said Sydney Dillard, associate professor of public relations and advertising in DePaul’s College of Communication. “I think that kind of changes the dynamics of sports a little bit when you think about something being coed.”

Dillard is an avid fan of flag football. She has even started her own women’s team, named Shiesty, which practices in Bronzeville. She enjoys the opportunity for players to bring their own skills to the field.

“I like the idea of the merging of the sexes, and I think that it really can open up a new market for young people, and for it to be to see equity in a different way,” Dillard said.

Dillard began playing flag football in a coed league and said that she prefers playing that way. In the future, she would like to see it continue to grow and become a widely popular sport.

“It’s a great way to stay in shape and a great way to stay competitive,” Dillard said. “And I hope that it just keeps continuing to grow.”

