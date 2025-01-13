Happy New Year. Good tidings. Blah blah blah. It’s your Editor-in-Chief here, Lucia, author of Dejamz such as “lover girl spring.” I’m just here to set the record straight: Please forget anything I said last year. Times are a-changing baby. WTF is a lover girl era? In order to enter a new era of unapologetic independence — just in time to go along with the New Year’s resolution you make just to feel better about yourself — you’re also gonna need to reinvent your playlists. Here are my prime recommendations for January.

Forget everything I said DeJamz “Food for the Soul” by It’s Murph Following Thanksgiving, it was actually impossible for me to listen to any music with actual lyrics in it. I couldn’t even bear to listen to music on my walks! Every song made me sad or upset or angry. I was exposed to the world without my Beats on for the first time in years. Even though that time of silence may have been necessary, I have come back full swing. I listen to the most cliche, probably insufferable house music when I’m cooking breakfast or folding my laundry. How fun is it to dance around in your apartment like you’re at the hottest nightclub in Chicago? This It’s Murph tune has such a lovely beat drop that I can’t help but bob my head just a little bit or full on dance around the apartment. If you take one thing from this DeJamz, it’s that love is out, DANCING IS IN! “Bon Bon” by Fcukers Just named by Dazed Magazine as a top ten musician to watch in 2025, Fcukers really continues the vibe I was discussing above. Sure, I still need my Lana Del Rey when things are feeling really bad. But I can’t be caught like that anymore. It’s just time to dance. 2025 is for dancing, and Bon Bon is a tune that made me set that resolution in stone. I recently saw this song remixed by a Chicago DJ collective, Lè Bump, but unfortunately the video is tainted by my screaming in the background, so don’t ask to see it. Also if you’re an EDM bro or someone who knows more about electronic music than me, just keep it to yourself. I’m trying to have a good time! “Party 4 u” by Charli XCX I think Charli XCX is perfect at creating dance songs that actually have some sadder lyrics when you listen deeper. So it’s kinda perfect, you can dance to it when you want to or feel sad if that’s your vibe for the day. But remember ladies, we are dancing in 2025. I don’t really know if that leaves much time for sadness. Because even though I did throw this party just for you, no one needs to know that. Party on-party on you, as Charli says. “Scorsese Baby Daddy” by SZA I’m sorry but I have very much fallen victim to the pop girly rise that music has been taking in the last couple of months. Even though there are complaints about this music being “TikTokified” or whatever verb is trending this month, you can’t deny that it’s catchy. SZA’s deluxe of “SOS,” Lana, really came at the exact moment I needed it. You can tell me all the songs on the deluxe sound the same, but the thing is they all sound good? “Scorsese Baby Daddy” is such a quintessential tune that captures the crash out you may, or definitely will, experience many times in your early 20s. I feel a very special place for songs that seem to capture whatever you’re feeling in that moment, and before the opening lyrics of “Scorsese Baby Daddy,” I always say “this is literally me!!!!!”

Best of luck in 2025 to all my girlies. I know we got this. I’ll be back to overshare soon. Dance on!

