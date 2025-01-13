Forget everything I said DeJamz

Happy New Year. Good tidings. Blah blah blah. It’s your Editor-in-Chief here, Lucia, author of Dejamz such as “lover girl spring.” I’m just here to set the record straight: Please forget anything I said last year. Times are a-changing baby. WTF is a lover girl era? In order to enter a new era of unapologetic independence — just in time to go along with the New Year’s resolution you make just to feel better about yourself — you’re also gonna need to reinvent your playlists. Here are my prime recommendations for January.
Best of luck in 2025 to all my girlies. I know we got this. I’ll be back to overshare soon. Dance on!
