How Chicago Fashion Week will change the fashion industry

Aaliyah McFadden A runway model poses at the Surround Sound of Fashion show at Cine City Studios on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The event included live music and showcased the work of local designers.

The Surround Sound of Fashion kicked off their 16th annual show for Chicago’s first fashion week on Saturday, October 12. The show featured a performance from American rapper Twista alongside artists Skinny and Rex Hardy. While the performances were fun, what stood out to me the most was the sense of community.

Upon arrival, I was greeted with the immediate celebration of Black and Brown talent in the city. For someone who has never attended fashion week or a fashion show, it was a great introduction to the industry. The show gave a platform to artists and designers to showcase their work in a space where they were supported and celebrated by everyone, even the audience.

I attended this show upon an invitation from a friend. I had no idea what to expect but I’m always open to a good time, so I agreed.

Eve Nichelle Taylor, a Black model who walked the show, highlighted the warm and welcoming environment of the show.

“Having everyone be so loving was the true standout for me. I really felt like a community and getting to know each other … We had a prayer circle before the show, and it just really ushered in, I think, the best vibes (that) could have happened,” Taylor said.

Taylor initially heard about the casting call from other Chicago based models, emphasizing the supportive community of models in Chicago. This is the same community I felt while attending the show.

“I heard about the casting call for Surround Sound of Fashion through other models that I have met. And I just think the Black community of models here in Chicago has been so incredibly supportive. Everyone was super willing to send me casting calls,” Taylor said.

This show highlighted the importance of showcasing Black and Brown talent. I think we forget too easily that the fashion industry can be hard to adjust to, especially for new POC models. Every week I see a new video about the struggles that models face, whether it be about competition, lack of respect or rejection. It’s not always easy to feel a sense of community in the industry.

“It feels a lot different than New York because it feels less sterile … it’s not as cookie-cutter or traditional. A lot of people have their own unique designs,” Taylor said.

As Chicago continues to develop its fashion community, its creativity in addition to its accepting community stand out. Unlike other major fashion hubs, there’s a sense of inclusivity and openness toward designers and models that makes Chicago feel distinct. These are qualities that I think other fashion weeks in other cities should adopt.

Andy Thompson, a fashion photographer who works for one of the sponsors of the show, Perillo Auto Group, echoes the same sentiments as Taylor.

“I just think that the city has done a solid job of getting those communities out there … this does a great job (at) bringing lasting impressions…” Thompson said.

Thompson also acknowledges that some of the clothes are expensive but he feels that they can still be bought and worn by someone like him.

I think Thompson, as someone who works for the sponsor of the show, provides a good perspective. While he is not as directly involved as Taylor, he still recognizes how Chicago is doing a great job at recognizing Black and Brown talent.

The show was accessible, creative and accepting. This is something that the mainstream fashion industry lacks and, while I love fashion, I never felt like it wasn’t always accepting.

When I think of fashion I think of things like “expensive” and “exclusive.” With new trends, influencers and standards popping up everyday, it’s easy to be intimidated by the industry. The show reflected the values of Chicago’s fashion week by challenging mainstream fashion narratives.

“It was less siloed and like, it doesn’t feel like we’re trying to be pigeonholed as just models. We’re still seen as people and creatives,” Taylor said.

An article by The Fashionography describes the challenges models can face within the fashion industry, stating that, “the scrutiny over every physical detail can lead to severe body image issues, eating disorders, and a fractured sense of self-worth.”

While this is not everyone’s experience, it is not an isolated issue. Many models have described similar effects of the modeling industry but as mental health and acceptance become more important, the industry is changing.

“I just love all the models. I think there are so many talented models of color that are having more of a platform and getting more opportunities. It’s phenomenal. I love to see it,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s words reflect a shift toward embracing acceptance. In fashion, where models frequently report harsh conditions, the atmosphere of Chicago’s fashion week is a breath of fresh air.

Here, models are seen not just as faces on the runway but as individuals with voices and stories.

With Chicago’s fashion scene growing, it’s paving the way for a more diverse and accepting industry — one that allows for all voices and talents to be uplifted.

This is a shift that the fashion world has long needed, and it’s inspiring to see Chicago leading the way.

