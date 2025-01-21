Live updates: Creighton ends DePaul men’s positive momentum with 24-point win

Conor Enright defends against Creighton during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul currently has a record of 1-7 against Big East opponents.
DePaul’s most glaring issue tonight was from behind the three-point line (3-23). Despite the percentages, DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann maintained that DePaul’s three-point distribution is right where he wants it to be.
“I think our percentages until this game were where I wanted to be, too,” Holtmann said. “They’re going to take a significant drop here after this game, but the attempts are good. It’s more about the quality.”
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said his team’s goal was to disrupt exactly what Holtmann wanted more of: quality looks from deep.
“They shoot so many threes, and we wanted to make sure if they’re going to shoot threes, they’re going to be difficult,” McDermott said. “And for the most part, I thought we did a good job of that.”
Past the analytics, Holtmann said his team generally needs to play with more fight, especially after their first Big East win on Friday following an overtime thriller against then-No. 7 Marquette a week ago today.
“There’s gonna be nights where you don’t make a lot of shots, but that can’t affect your defensive end,” graduate guard Isaiah Rivera said of Holtmann’s message to the team. “It’s just gotta be a collective fight. We gotta have our leaders, the captains, we gotta be better, and just bring guys along and show them that it’s the Big East. It’s a fight every single night.”