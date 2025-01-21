The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Categories:

Live updates: Creighton ends DePaul men’s positive momentum with 24-point win

Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorJanuary 21, 2025
Jaydi Vasquez
Layden Blocker guards the ball during the DePaul Men’s Basketball game against Creighton on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul currently has a record of 1-7 against Big East opponents.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Pinned
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 10:03 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Final Score: Creighton 73, DePaul 49

DePaul loses to Creighton 49-73 in a game that saw the Blue Demons shoot 3-23 from three-point range. They shot 30% overall, while Creighton shot 52%. Jamiya Neal and Ryan Kalkbrenner combined for 27 points as the Blue Jays cruised to a 24-point victory.

 

Next up, DePaul will head to Indianapolis to play Butler University Saturday, Jan. 25.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 11:28 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Shooting woes central topic in postgame presser

Jaydi Vasquez
Conor Enright defends against Creighton during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul currently has a record of 1-7 against Big East opponents.

DePaul’s most glaring issue tonight was from behind the three-point line (3-23). Despite the percentages, DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann maintained that DePaul’s three-point distribution is right where he wants it to be.

 

“I think our percentages until this game were where I wanted to be, too,” Holtmann said. “They’re going to take a significant drop here after this game, but the attempts are good. It’s more about the quality.”

 

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said his team’s goal was to disrupt exactly what Holtmann wanted more of: quality looks from deep.

 

“They shoot so many threes, and we wanted to make sure if they’re going to shoot threes, they’re going to be difficult,” McDermott said. “And for the most part, I thought we did a good job of that.”

 

Past the analytics, Holtmann said his team generally needs to play with more fight, especially after their first Big East win on Friday following an overtime thriller against then-No. 7 Marquette a week ago today.

 

“There’s gonna be nights where you don’t make a lot of shots, but that can’t affect your defensive end,” graduate guard Isaiah Rivera said of Holtmann’s message to the team. “It’s just gotta be a collective fight. We gotta have our leaders, the captains, we gotta be better, and just bring guys along and show them that it’s the Big East. It’s a fight every single night.”

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 9:53 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Gunn up to eight points in half

Jaydi Vasquez
CJ Gunn guards the ball against Creighton on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul makes 40.8% of their field goals against Big East opponents.

CJ Gunn heads to the final media timeout with 11 points on 5-13 shooting. With 3:27 remaining, Creighton leads 66-42.

 

DePaul’s starters, including Gunn, are a combined 0-11 from three-point range.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 9:49 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Kalkbrenner on a run of his own

After two made free throws to put Creighton up by 28, Ryan Kalkbrenner checks out of the game to the tune of a standing ovation from Blue Jay fans. The 7-footer has scored 10 points in the second half on 2-2 shooting and making all six of his free throw attempts. Five minutes remain.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 9:41 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

7:59 remains

The DePaul men’s basketball team huddles during the second half against Creighton on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul struggled to keep up with Creighton after a flurry of points made against them in the second half.

At the penultimate media timeout of this contest, DePaul is down 35-59.

 

DePaul scored under 40 points once last season. The Blue Demons look now to make this a respectable final score.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 9:30 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Creighton’s run continues

Jaydi Vasquez
Shane Thomas guards the ball against DePaul on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Creighton held a steady lead against DePaul through much of the game.

DePaul goes into a Holtmann timeout down 25 as Creighton has made seven of their last eight shot attempts.

 

The Blue Demons will need to mount a dramatic comeback in the final 12 minutes in order to end the 20-game losing streak to the Blue Jays

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 9:18 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Enright looking flustered

DePaul guard Conor Enright is struggling tonight, shooting 0-4 with no assists. Enright is second in the Big East in assists per game. He is wearing a large brace around his right shoulder, which he injured in December.

 

DePaul heads to the media timeout down 23-41 with 15:14 remaining.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 9:05 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

First half ends with DePaul trailing by 12

Jaydi Vasquez
Chris Riddle, Troy D’Amico and Seoku Konneh watch from the sidelines on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul averages 68.37 points against Big East opponents.

At the end of the half, DePaul is fortunate to only be down 12 points. Shooting 7% (1-14) from deep, the Blue Demons are also shooting 22% on the night.

 

DePaul’s bright spot has been sophomore guard Layden Blocker, who has seven points on 3-5 shooting, four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes of play off the bench. DePaul’s bench leads the Big East in points per game (30.1).

 

Creighton has not completely capitalized on DePaul’s scoring shortcomings, shooting 38% so far and committing seven turnovers. The Blue Jays average just under 13 turnovers per game.

 

Lastly, Creighton has four blocks in just one half, averaging 4.9 on the season. DePaul has had trouble scoring in the paint. The Blue Demon starting forwards, David Skogman and Troy D’Amico, have combined for 1-7 shooting.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 8:44 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Shooting spell

With four minutes remaining in the first half, DePaul has a lid on the basket. They are now 5-25 and 0-9 from deep. Creighton leads 26-12 at the final media timeout of the half.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 8:37 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

CU 22, DPU 9

DePaul’s scoring drought extends to two minutes with 6:28 remaining in the first half. Creighton has made four of their last five shots, while DePaul has made one of their last nine.

 

Senior guard Jamiya Neal leads the Blue Jay run with 10 points, already nearly matching his points per game average of 11.7.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 8:28 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Holtmann calls timeout

Jaydi Vasquez
Chris Holtmann shouts from the bench during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Holtmann coached the men’s basketball team at Ohio State for seven years before coming to DePaul.

After a 5-0 run by Creighton, DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann calls timeout down 7-16, in large part due to four early Blue Jay offensive rebounds.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 8:23 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Benson checks in

First major substitution for DePaul as NJ Benson checks in for David Skogman. Creighton leads 8-5 as DePaul is 0-6 from deep.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 8:16 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Slow start for Blue Demon shooters

Jaydi Vasquez
Conor Enright shoots the ball during the first half during DePaul’s game against Creighton on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Enright is the only player that has started all 20 games this season.

DePaul started 0-3 from behind the three-point line and have committed two turnovers. Creighton leads 5-1.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 8:11 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

The tip is up …

Creighton wins the tipoff and we have Big East basketball.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 7:52 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports Editor

Starters announced

Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul men’s basketball huddles up at the start of the game on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. DePaul won their first Big East game in 730 days against Georgetown on Jan. 17.

Creighton:

  • Steven Ashworth, Guard
  • Jamiya Neal, Guard
  • Jasen Green, Forward
  • Jackson McAndrew, Forward
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center

 

DePaul:

  • Conor Enright, Guard
  • Jacob Meyer, Guard
  • CJ Gunn, Guard
  • Troy D’Amico, Forward
  • David Skogman, Forward

 

Despite the minutes restriction dating back to December, Skogman will start his second straight game. He played 12 minutes against Georgetown on Friday as a starter. For Creighton, there are no surprises in their starting lineup.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 21, 2025, 7:37 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports Editor

Skogman not warming up

For the fifth straight home game, 6-foot-11-inch forward David Skogman is not warming up for the Blue Demons until the final half-hour before tipoff. Skogman has been on a minutes restriction since his lower leg injury in December. The 6-foot-8 NJ Benson may start in his place, which would present height challenges for the Blue Demons against superstar 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

DePaul returns to Wintrust Arena Tuesday, Jan. 21, seeking their first conference winning streak since March 2022. On Friday, the Blue Demons ended a 730-day regular season conference losing streak with a 73-68 win against Georgetown in Washington, D.C. They will face a Creighton team coming off an impressive road win against defending back-to-back champion UConn. If they prevail, DePaul will snap a 20-game losing streak to the Blue Jays. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Follow for live updates as the game progresses.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags: