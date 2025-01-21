Live updates: Creighton ends DePaul men’s positive momentum with 24-point win

DePaul returns to Wintrust Arena Tuesday, Jan. 21, seeking their first conference winning streak since March 2022. On Friday, the Blue Demons ended a 730-day regular season conference losing streak with a 73-68 win against Georgetown in Washington, D.C. They will face a Creighton team coming off an impressive road win against defending back-to-back champion UConn. If they prevail, DePaul will snap a 20-game losing streak to the Blue Jays. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Follow for live updates as the game progresses.