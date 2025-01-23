Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball ends skid with win against Xavier

DePaul returns to Wintrust Arena Wednesday, Jan. 22, looking to end a two-game losing streak from Big East foes Villanova and Creighton. The Blue Demons are now in a three-way tie for fourth in the conference at 4-3. Xavier captured their first conference win with a one-point win over Butler last week. Another win versus Xavier tonight would make the all-time series even more lopsided (27-1 currently). Tipoff is set for 7pm. Follow here for live updates.