Chicago officials announce commitment to protecting immigrants in ‘sensitive spaces’ despite new Trump administration policies

With mass deportations planned to target sanctuary cities like Chicago, the Trump administration has now authorized federal immigration agents to enter areas previously deemed as “sensitive.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents will now be allowed in schools, churches and hospitals to carry out arrests of suspected undocumented immigrants– reversing a policy in place since 2011, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the statement read.

Chicago city officials were quick to respond to the policy reversal.

Mayor Brandon Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 22. in response to the notice by DHS.

“We will always protect Chicago’s working families and public schools, regardless of who’s in power,” Johnson wrote, on the platform. “Our city is standing firm to uphold local ordinances and ensure a safe, supportive environment for all.”

Additionally, Johnson and the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) launched a new public awareness campaign to ensure residents of Chicago “know their rights” if stopped or detained by federal agents, according to a press release.

The campaign will be featured on video screens across the CTA, directing riders to online resources and guidance for potential raids by ICE, the release read.

“Chicago will always be a Welcoming City, not just by ordinance, but also with our inclusive and loving spirit,” said Mayor Johnson. “Our ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign in collaboration with the CTA is a demonstration of our commitment to protecting and supporting all people of Chicago.”

Earlier this month, Johnson and City Council reaffirmed their commitment to the Welcoming City Ordinance and its continued compliance with the Illinois Trust Act, and released guidelines for possible interactions with ICE.

Chicago Public Schools responds to mass deportations:

Pedro Martinez, chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools, issued a statement in response to the Trump administration’s plans to allow ICE into previously labelled “sensitive areas.”

“Regardless of this policy change, CPS will maintain its current policies and procedures to actively protect students, staff, and their families,” he said.

Martinez said that CPS will not ask for the immigration status of families, coordinate with ICE, share student records with ICE without a court order or allow ICE agents to enter CPS schools without a judicial warrant, according to the release.

“As CPS continues to receive more information about federal policy changes, CPS will continue to review our own protocols and we will continue to provide the appropriate school-based staff guidance on how best to protect our students, staff, families, and school communities,” the statement read.

CPS has also created a webpage with resources for families, and guidance under the new administration. They urge families to update their student’s emergency contact information.

Religious leaders in Chicago respond to deportation threat:

The Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a statement regarding immigration, which he presented during his visit to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

“The Catholic community stands with the people of Chicago in speaking out in defense of the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers,” the statement read. “Similarly, if the reports are true, it should be known that we would oppose any plan that includes a mass deportation of U.S. citizens born of undocumented parents.”

Cupich noted that while the government has a responsibility to “secure our borders and keep us safe,” they are committed to defending the rights of all people, and “protecting their human dignity,” according to the statement.

“We vigorously support local and state legislation to protect the rights of immigrants in Illinois,” the statement read. “In keeping with the Sensitive Locations policy, in effect since 2011, we would also oppose all efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other government agencies to enter places of worship for any enforcement activities.”

Advice from immigrants rights organizations:

The Resurrection Project released a “Know Your Rights” list of guidelines to follow if detained by ICE.

They encourage those who have been detained by ICE to call an attorney before answering any questions, to not sign any documents, and to remember that administrative warrants do not allow for home entry if ICE arrives at their home– among other precautions listed on their website.

The National Immigrant Justice Center also released a guide on how to prepare for mass deportations. They advise anyone with undocumented status to create a safety plan for their family.

The safety plan includes informing family members that if someone is detained by ICE, they can use ICE’s online detainee locator to locate family members.

The center also has a 24-hour support hotline for those seeking help in emergencies.