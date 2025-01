Funcionarios de Chicago anuncian compromiso para proteger a los inmigrantes en ‘espacios santuario a pesar de las nuevas políticas de la administración Trump

Hello, I'm Alyssa! I'm a bilingual data journalist pursuing my master’s at DePaul. I'm passionate about data-driven reporting and covering local news! I was born in Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic but immigrated to the U.S. when I was five. I graduated from Marquette University with a B.S. in English Education and went on to teach middle schoolers. While teaching, I also worked at a small local newspaper called the Riverwest Currents in Milwaukee Wis., which inspired me to pursue journalism. I'm honored and thrilled to be the editor-in-chief of La DePaulia!