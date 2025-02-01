Live Updates: DePaul unsuccessful in loss against Seton Hall

The DePaul Blue Demons lost to the Seton Hall Pirates, 55-72 — DePaul was not able to close out the lead Seton Hall had all game.
The Pirates attempted 11 more shots than the Blue Demons. DePaul was 17-of-54 (31%), while Seton Hall was 26-of-65 (40%). Both teams made five 3-pointers. What helped Seton Hall in the end was the amount of points they got off of DePaul turnovers, which was 18 points.
DePaul’s next game is against the Providence Friars at Alumni Hall in Providence, RI on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.