Live Updates: DePaul unsuccessful in loss against Seton Hall

The DePaul Blue Demons — who are currently 6-4 against Big East opponents — plan to get back into the swing of things in today’s 2 p.m. game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons lost to UConn 84-58 on Jan. 29. This is DePaul’s first game against Seton Hall this season, who has a 7-2 record against Big East opponents. The Pirates have a two-game winning streak, most recently beating Butler 71-48 on Jan. 29. DePaul hopes to get their seventh win against a Big East opponent this season, even though they’ve lost four out of the five recent matchups they’ve had against Seton Hall.

Today is also the National Girls and Women in Sports Day game.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.