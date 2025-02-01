The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

Live Updates: DePaul unsuccessful in loss against Seton Hall

Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorFebruary 1, 2025
Caleb Brenner
DePaul women’s basketball faces off against Seton Hall at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. The DePaul Blue Demons have won two of their last five games.
Feb 01, 2025, 4:03 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

FINAL – DePaul 55, Seton Hall 72

Caleb Brenner
Meg Newman shoots during the second half against Seton Hall at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. DePaul lost to Seton Hall 72-55.

The DePaul Blue Demons lost to the Seton Hall Pirates, 55-72 DePaul was not able to close out the lead Seton Hall had all game.

The Pirates attempted 11 more shots than the Blue Demons. DePaul was 17-of-54 (31%), while Seton Hall was 26-of-65 (40%). Both teams made five 3-pointers. What helped Seton Hall in the end was the amount of points they got off of DePaul turnovers, which was 18 points.

DePaul’s next game is against the Providence Friars at Alumni Hall in Providence, RI on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Feb 01, 2025, 4:32 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Jill Pizzotti on celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Caleb Brenner
DePauls women’s basketball team gathers during a second half timeout at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. Some players wore “Support Women’s Sports” shirts.

“For young athletes, it’s great for them to realize we want to celebrate them being involved in athletics,” Pizzotti said. “In addition, we celebrated the Women’s Athletic Association of DePaul. In the early 60’s, there was a group of females that got together and wanted to create opportunities for women to play athletics through physical education. Then they started competing in the Chicago-land area and that’s what turned us into varsity athletics in 1973, 1974. I think it’s great that DePaul works to acknowledge the work of these pioneers from the 60’s, and also to celebrate youth involved in women’s athletics.”

Feb 01, 2025, 4:27 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Taylor Johnson-Matthews on defending Jada Eads

Caleb Brenner
Taylor Johnson-Matthews passes the ball during the second half against Seton Hall on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. Johnson-Matthews said it was difficult to defend against Seton Hall’s Jada Eads.

“She was very tough to defend, I give her props,” Junior guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews said. “But I’m also tough to defend.”

Feb 01, 2025, 4:22 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Jill Pizzotti on not making shots today

“You got to continue to work hard, you got to get open and shoot the ball when you’re open,” Interim head coach Jill Pizzotti said. “Some of our players are better 3-point shooters than others, some of our players are better drivers than shooters, so playing to your individual strengths. Then just playing with it, if you have trouble making some shots early, you just have to stay with it.”

Feb 01, 2025, 3:45 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul losing their momentum – DePaul 48, Seton Hall 60

Caleb Brenner
Members of the women’s basketball team sit during a timeout in the second half against Seton Hall on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. DePaul fell behind Seton Hall in the first half and trailed in points through the second half.

Since the start of the fourth quarter, Seton Hall has made 10 points, while DePaul has only made three points. Jada Eads, Faith Masonius and Savannah Catalon of Seton Hall have a combined 48 points. The highest scorer on DePaul, Taylor Johnson-Matthews, has 22 points.

Feb 01, 2025, 3:32 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Third quarter done – DePaul 45, Seton Hall 50

Even though Seton Hall still leads by five points, the Blue Demons have cut the 13-point halftime lead down. DePaul has had quite a few free throw opportunities this quarter, but they haven’t made many. They’re currently 13-of-21 from the free-throw line (62%).

Feb 01, 2025, 3:18 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Blue Demons getting hotter – DePaul 35, Seton Hall 43

Caleb Brenner
Haley Walker plays defense during the second half of the game against Seton Hall on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. DePaul has only made 62% of their free throws so far.

Thanks to Taylor Johnson-Matthews making two 3-pointers, DePaul has made nine points so far in the third quarter. Seton Hall has only made four points. 4:45 left in the third quarter.

Feb 01, 2025, 2:53 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

HALFTIME – DePaul 26, Seton Hall 39

Caleb Brenner
Jorie Allen shoots during the first half against Seton Hall at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. DePaul only made one three-pointer in the first half.

Seton Hall had a 7-0 run in the last two minutes of the first half. 11 of their points have been made off of turnovers.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews is currently the highest scorer with 10 points; Jorie Allen only has four points. This is the 13th time this season where DePaul has scored 30 points or less in the first half.

Feb 01, 2025, 2:35 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul struggling but making more shots – DePaul 16, Seton Hall 24

While DePaul is behind by eight, they have been making more of their shots. They have currently made 29% (6-of-21) of their field goals. Seton Hall, on the other hand, has made one of their last six shots, which leaves them making 33% of their shots (8-of-27). 5:12 left in the second quarter.

Feb 01, 2025, 2:25 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

First quarter done – DePaul 13, Seton Hall 16

Caleb Brenner
Members of the women’s basketball team wait between plays at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. The team fell behind during the first half against Seton Hall.

The first quarter ends with a deep 3-pointer made by Jada Eads of Seton Hall, who currently has half of their points. DePaul has only made one 3-pointer, compared to Seton Hall who has three 3-pointers.

Feb 01, 2025, 2:20 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul slowly finding their shot – DePaul 9, Seton Hall 13

Caleb Brenner
Summer Lee dribbles down the court during the first half of DePaul’s game versus Seton Hall on Friday, Feb. 1, 2025. DePaul has averaged 63.4 points per game against Big East opponents this season.

The Blue Demons have only made two of their last 11 shots. Johnson has five of DePaul’s nine points; exactly two minutes left in the quarter.

Feb 01, 2025, 2:13 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul not making shots – DePaul 4, Seton Hall 11

With a little less than five minutes left in the first quarter, DePaul has only made 18% of their shots (2-of-11). Seton Hall has made 40% (4-of-10), six of those points being made from two 3-pointers.

Feb 01, 2025, 2:03 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Seton Hall starters, Seton Hall wins tip-off

Caleb Brenner
Jorie Allen and Messiah Hunter fight for control of the ball during the first half of Friday’s game on Feb. 2, 2025. Jorie Allen has started in all 24 games this season.

DePaul:

  • Taylor-Johnson Matthews, Guard
  • Sumer Lee, Guard
  • Shakara McCline, Guard
  • Meg Newman, Forward
  • Jorie Allen, Forward

 

Seton Hall:

  • Savannah Catalon, Guard
  • Jada Eads, Guard
  • Amari Wright, Guard
  • Faith Masonius, Forward
  • Yaya Lops, Forward

 

Tip-off between DePaul’s Meg Newman and Seton Hall’s Yaya Lops is won by Seton Hall.

The game starts NOW!

Feb 01, 2025, 1:19 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

Ally Timm warming up with team

Freshman guard Ally Timm, who hasn’t played since Nov. 9 against Princeton, is warming up with the team — but she will not play in today’s game. She played 16 minutes and scored nine points against Princeton.

The DePaul Blue Demons who are currently 6-4 against Big East opponents plan to get back into the swing of things in today’s 2 p.m. game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons lost to UConn 84-58 on Jan. 29. This is DePaul’s first game against Seton Hall this season, who has a 7-2 record against Big East opponents. The Pirates have a two-game winning streak, most recently beating Butler 71-48 on Jan. 29. DePaul hopes to get their seventh win against a Big East opponent this season, even though they’ve lost four out of the five recent matchups they’ve had against Seton Hall.

Today is also the National Girls and Women in Sports Day game.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena. 

