The DePaulia
The DePaulia
The DePaulia
A “love letter” to my roommate (but don’t get used to it) DeJamz

Grace Logan, Arts & Life EditorFebruary 17, 2025

Right, so here we are… I’ve been given an official soapbox to stand on. Probably not the best thing to do, really. I have been known to be a catty individual and borderline musicophile, just ask my roommate. Speaking of, neither of us are the type to wear our emotions on our sleeves. We keep it all locked up deep inside and express care for each other in very hyper-specific scenarios — usually that involves splitting the cost of a late-night Uber Eats order. But with the new year, and in my own sadism, I’d like to dedicate this DeJamz to my roommate. You’ll never hear me say it out loud, but you’re the best I’ve got. You’ve stuck with me for better and for worse. I can’t imagine life without you. Love you lots, Jaden. 

