A “love letter” to my roommate (but don’t get used to it) DeJamz

Right, so here we are… I’ve been given an official soapbox to stand on. Probably not the best thing to do, really. I have been known to be a catty individual and borderline musicophile, just ask my roommate. Speaking of, neither of us are the type to wear our emotions on our sleeves. We keep it all locked up deep inside and express care for each other in very hyper-specific scenarios — usually that involves splitting the cost of a late-night Uber Eats order. But with the new year, and in my own sadism, I’d like to dedicate this DeJamz to my roommate. You’ll never hear me say it out loud, but you’re the best I’ve got. You’ve stuck with me for better and for worse. I can’t imagine life without you. Love you lots, Jaden.

“Pink Friday Girls” by Nicki Minaj We saw a lot of shows together last year, you and me. Nicki Minaj is the one I remember the most vividly (aside from Eric André, but that’s more of a ranch-induced trauma response than fond memory). It was her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” and, being a Kansas girl, this was my first time in the United Center. I truly appreciate all the touristy things you’ve done with me, even though you’ve already done them more times than you can count: Lincoln Park Zoo, Navy Pier, the Chicago Theatre, Wrigley Field and many more. I also appreciate all the times you’ve stopped me from accidentally walking into traffic. I love Chicago, but we can both agree I’m not exactly built for it. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars Also a very vivid memory that you and I share! We were rotting away in Munroe Hall our freshman year, one of the first warm days after winter. As you know, the seasonal depression was still lingering for me. Maybe also close to finals or midterms? Who’s to say! Anyways, general bad feelings until we were walking back to our dorm sharing your AirPods — mine were dead, shocker. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars started playing. I’m not a Bruno Mars kinda gal, neither are you, but we sang it loudly all the way across the street, buzzing into the building, up the elevator and back to our dorm. I was never comfortable singing out loud. People have told me I’m tone deaf. Maybe true, but it’s not something I’m worried about with you. Never was and never will be. “Freak On a Leash” by Korn Right so, what’s this about? Playing “Freak On a Leash” in my car through the streets of Shawnee, Kansas. The people were not prepared. I was not prepared! You like Korn, Jaden?! Still has me shocked. Good song. Fun time. Still not over it, but you always know how to make me laugh. “Long Legged Lary” by Aesop Rock I think the first time you showed me this music video back when we visited your ‘burb. Every time I hear it, it reminds me of spending time with your dogs. Both of us have complicated relationships with family — who doesn’t in 2025? Thank you for always, always being there and my “found family” or whatever. You’re one of the reasons I fell in love with Chicago and why I want to stay. You are going to do great things, Jaden. There’s no doubt in my mind. “Without Me” by Eminem I’m not a big Eminem fan and you haven’t made me listen to enough where I could pick a super cool, niché song of his to include — I threw this one on here just for you! You inspire me to be a better person. To lock in and focus and study, but also to prioritize my own health and wellness. Not many people have looked out for me like you do. I hope to always return the favor. Love you girl, but I’m tired of being nice now.

