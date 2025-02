La comunidad de La Villita continúa bajo alerta ante temores de deportaciónes masivas a pesar de que aun no se materializan

Hello, I’m Alondra! I was born in Guerrero, Mexico, and immigrated to the US at the age of three. This is my second year at DePaul, pursuing my bachelor's degree in Journalism. When I’m not busy editing stories with our team, I’m either creating content for my business, working on my podcast, or chasing after my two crazy kiddos. I am thrilled to continue writing meaningful stories for La DePaulia!