No. 10 St. Johns takes down DePaul 89-61, Live Updates

DePaul welcomes No.10 St. Johns to Wintrusta Arena to finish their season series. These two team met more than two months ago on Dec. 17, St. Johns won 89-61. DePaul is looking to get their third win in Big East play this season. Blue Demons will be without forwards David Skogman (foot) and NJ Benson (hand) tonight. JJ Traynor and Theo Pierre-Justin figure to mix in in their place.