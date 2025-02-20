leaderboard fundraiser
No. 10 St. Johns takes down DePaul 89-61, Live Updates

Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterFebruary 19, 2025
Peyton Hopp
CJ Gunn throws up a shot on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena during the first half of DePaul’s game against St. Johns. Before the game, Gunn averages the most points per game on DePaul with 12.3.
Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 11:33 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul guard Isaiah Rivera on what he wants to get out of the final games in his last year

“I just want to leave the younger guys, and leave this program better than what I found it. That’s really the biggest thing that as you grow up, doing something bigger for yourself is brings a lot more joy than just thinking about yourself and goals. Obviously, taking this place somewhere where it hasn’t been in a long time, is definitely bigger than myself.”

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 11:23 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns head coach Rick Pitino on DePaul

“I’ve always thought that Chris was a great coach. I watched his teams play, and I always thought he was great from afar, always a great admiration for him as a coach. DePaul is the largest Catholic school in the nation. We’re the second largest Catholic school in the nation. DePaul has a beautiful campus. Their good school, scholastically, is no question about DePaul becoming a really good basketball program. The only thing, and I don’t know this, is, how big is their NIL, if he (Holtmann) has the same NIL as the rest of us they’ll be back in them, just like Georgetown will be back on. Ed Cooley, Chris Holtmann, (there’s)not a doubt in my mind that DePaul will be back and the Big East will be better than ever.”

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 11:22 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Chris Holtmann on NJ Benson’s Injury

“He’s going to get evaluated here at the end of this week. We should know a little bit more then on whether or he can return to play right away or it’s going to be something that could last throughout the end of the season. So he really wants to come back and play, but we’re not going to put his hand at any risk of further damage.”

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 10:08 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

FINAL – St. Johns 82, DePaul 58

Peyton Hopp
DePaul makes their way across the court during their second half on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul lost the game, 82-58, and falls to 2-14 in the conference play.

St. Johns took control of the game at the end of the first half and never looked back. DePaul falls to 2-14 in conference play.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 10:02 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St Johns 76 – DePaul 50 3:58 left

DePaul has gotten out numbered in almost every category tonight. Blue Demons 3-point percentage has been better tonight (34.6%), they came into tonight’s game shooting 25% from three in their last five games.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 9:46 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St Johns 68 – DePaul 45 7:57 left

Peyton Hopp
Ruben Prey puts up a shot on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. St. Johns was shooting from 50% from the three and 45% from the field.

St. Johns is just pulling away from DePaul. They’re shooting from 50% from the three and 45% from the field.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 9:39 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns 61 – DePaul 40 10:44 remaining

Peyton Hopp
Chris Holtmann shouts at his team during the second half of DePaul’s game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena against St. Johns. The last time DePaul beat St. John’s was in the 2021-22 season.

DePaul is really struggling on the interior. They’re getting outscored in the paint 24-12, and out rebounded 30-21.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 9:29 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns 54 – DePaul 35 14:04 left

DePaul just looks unconfident in their open looks. Passing up some good looks for end of shot clock shots.

Sharing Link
Feb 19, 2025, 9:01 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns 41 – DePaul 25 Halftime

Peyton Hopp
Jacob Meyer looks to the basket while dribbling down the court while Simeon Wilcher guards on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Meyer played the last several minutes in the first half without his shoe.

DePaul has kept this game close, not a nearly six minute scoring drought is the difference.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 8:52 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns 34 – DePaul 22 3:01 left in first half

DePaul has gone nearly six minutes without a made FG.

Sharing Link
Feb 19, 2025, 8:44 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns 26 – DePaul 20 6:27 remaining in first half

Peyton Hopp
The DePaul men’s basketball team regroups on the court during their game against St. Johns on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Before tonight’s game, DePaul is currently 2-13 in Big East conference play.

DePaul has gotten some stops defensively but haven’t in scored in the last 2:10. DePaul guard Jacob Meyer played the last several minutes without his shoe. Yes, you read that correctly. Meyer’s shoe came off during a defensive possession and there wasn’t a stoppage to get it back to him.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 8:35 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

St. Johns 18 – DePaul 12 10:41 remaining in first half

Red Storm go on a 6-0 run causing Chris Holtmann to use a timeout. DePaul has matched St. Johns bucket for bucket until this recent stretch.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 8:23 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Tied at 4 with 15:54 left

Peyton Hopp
JJ Traynor makes a dunk while Sadiku Ibine Ayo falls behind on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Traynor started the game.

Lots of ball movement, not a lot of scoring.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 8:16 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Tip-off

JJ Traynor vs. Zuby Ejiofor for the tip

DePaul wins it.

Away we go.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 8:05 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Tip-off delayed

Tip-off has been delayed until 8:15 p.m. due to Providence vs. Georgetown running long in the game before on FS1.

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 8:00 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul Starters vs. St. Johns

Peyton Hopp
Layden Blocker dribbles around St. Johns on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is on a three game losing streak.

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

G Isaiah Rivera

G David Thomas

F JJ Traynor

Updated
Feb 19, 2025, 7:53 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Officials for todays game

Brian O’Connell, Tim Clougherty, Justin Albrect

DePaul welcomes No.10 St. Johns to Wintrusta Arena to finish their season series. These two team met more than two months ago on Dec. 17, St. Johns won 89-61. DePaul is looking to get their third win in Big East play this season. Blue Demons will be without forwards David Skogman (foot) and NJ Benson (hand) tonight. JJ Traynor and Theo Pierre-Justin figure to mix in in their place.

Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer
Peyton Hopp
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor
Peyton Hopp is a senior double majoring in journalism and sports communication at DePaul. She enjoys keeping her mind busy, so you can find her watching a sports game or listening to music. Contact Peyton: [email protected]