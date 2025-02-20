No. 10 St. Johns takes down DePaul 89-61, Live Updates

“I just want to leave the younger guys, and leave this program better than what I found it. That’s really the biggest thing that as you grow up, doing something bigger for yourself is brings a lot more joy than just thinking about yourself and goals. Obviously, taking this place somewhere where it hasn’t been in a long time, is definitely bigger than myself.”
DePaul welcomes No.10 St. Johns to Wintrusta Arena to finish their season series. These two team met more than two months ago on Dec. 17, St. Johns won 89-61. DePaul is looking to get their third win in Big East play this season. Blue Demons will be without forwards David Skogman (foot) and NJ Benson (hand) tonight. JJ Traynor and Theo Pierre-Justin figure to mix in in their place.