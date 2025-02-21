DePaul is standing firm on DEI, won’t be ‘bullied’

As federal guidance orders the termination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs across U.S. campuses, universities face mounting questions about their ability to balance its academic freedom with potential cuts to federal funding. With DEI initiatives at risk, university leaders and faculty are navigating a future where academic freedom and federal policies collide.

At DePaul, faculty groups tackled the issue head-on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in a panel on “Campus Freedom in the Second Trump Administration,” hosted by the American Association of University Professors chapter and Faculty Council Speech and Expression Task Force. The speakers asserted their cautious optimism given DePaul’s status as a faith-based institution.

The U.S. Department of Education released a letter Feb. 14 that caused confusion and worry on many campuses, including DePaul’s. This letter takes the precedent of the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard Supreme Court case — which overturned affirmative action — and claims it applies to all “race-based” decisions in higher education.

Some believe this reading of the landmark decision is outside the purview granted by the majority opinion in the Students for Fair Admissions case.

Following the letter, DePaul President Robert Manuel acknowledged the need for further review, stating in an email to the university community, “We are actively assessing how this federal guidance may affect the university and will engage with our shared governance groups to inform decisions.”

A panel of professors and lawyers from DePaul’s faculty gave attendees cautious assurance that DePaul, as a private faith-based institution, intends to protect the academic freedom and freedom of speech of all members of the university community.



Valerie Johnson, associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion, said the university has no intention of folding under “authoritarian” pressures of the Dear Colleague directive.

She said DePaul’s commitment to continued DEI and race-based programming can be boiled down to two factors.

“There is nothing that we are doing with regards to initiatives or DEI programs that violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or the 14th Amendment,” Johnson said.

David Franklin, a DePaul law school professor, reminded attendees that Trump’s executive orders and the Dear Colleague letter are not laws. Rather, they are directives to federal agencies that do not overrule legislation like the Civil Rights Act and equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Johnson echoed this sentiment.

“We’re not doing anything illegal, so why would we run from a bully?” she said.

DePaul maintains diversity initiatives and race-based programming as part of its Vincentian mission, according to Johnson. This could affect DePaul’s Office of Multicultural Student Success, cultural resource centers or curriculum.

“Catholic theology talks about the protection of the marginalized,” Johnson said. “So as far as we’re concerned, DEI is us. DEI is our mission.”

DePaul’s mission adopted in its current form states, “Guided by an ethic of Vincentian personalism and professionalism, DePaul compassionately upholds the dignity of all members of its diverse, multi-faith, and inclusive community.”

“ Guided by an ethic of Vincentian personalism and professionalism, DePaul compassionately upholds the dignity of all members of its diverse, multi-faith, and inclusive community.” — DePaul mission statement, adopted March 4, 2021

In an email to the university community Monday, Feb. 17, President Manuel said university officials are “actively assessing” how to respond to the federal guidance in the Dear Colleague letter.

“Please know we remain steadfast in our mission, dedicated to academic freedom, and committed to our institutional priorities,” the email said.

The DePaulia reached out to university communications for more information and was referred back to the Feb. 17 email sent to the community.

Finnegan Szakats, a junior studying animation, said he is frustrated at the vagueness of DePaul’s email.

“There’s federal funding involved. We all know that,” Szakats said. “But when you give a sort of nebulous ‘we’re going to stand to our values,’ but you don’t say what you’re going to do, what steps are going to take to protect your students, that makes me think that you’re not really committed.”

The overwhelming message of the event was that DePaul has no plans to back down from its mission — or DEI initiatives — unless forced to do so. However, at the pace that federal guidance is changing, DePaul has “no crystal ball,” Johnson said.

Johnson added, however, that if federal funding is halted, DePaul has a “fiduciary responsibility” to keep the institution’s doors open.

DePaul received about 2% of its yearly revenue from federal government grants and contracts in fiscal year 2023 — equivalent to about $13 million — according to the most recent data reported to the National Center for Education Statistics.

This does not include federal student loans, grants and other student financial assistance that could be withheld by the federal government.

In 2023, DePaul students received $31 million in Pell Grants and other non-repayment student aid from the federal government.

In the first quarter of academic year 2024-25, about $17 million dollars in direct student loans administered by the U.S. Department of Education funds were approved for DePaul students. These are also funds that could be at the mercy of the federal government, according to Federal Student Aid data.

Jake Cox

It would not be fiscally possible for the university to make up the difference if this estimated annual $168 million in federal money was withheld.

“However, we’re not going to preemptively fold,” Johnson said. “We cannot say, ‘Hey, you’re safe’ because none of us are safe at this moment.”

She also encouraged students to take action in support of higher education.

“You have a responsibility,” she said. “Imagine if that funding interrupted your education, the impact that that would have on your life — and for what?”

Johnson said she believes Americans will protect higher education.

“To undermine higher education in order to maintain an authoritarian society? I have more faith in Americans than that,” she said.