DePaul falls to Butler 84-72

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterFebruary 22, 2025
Peyton Hopp
Layden Blocker dribbles around St. Johns on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is on a four game losing streak.
Feb 22, 2025, 9:07 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

FINAL – Butler 84, DePaul 72

DePaul’s scoreless possessions allowed Butler to regain control of this game, resulting in the Blue Demons ending the game down 12 points.

Feb 22, 2025, 11:11 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing Writer

Chris Holtmann on what he wants to see from his team to close out the year

“I think growth, number one. And, I think continued improvement on the defensive end. I thought offensively, we were relatively clean outside of I did think we took too many threes, but I thought we had a really good clean game with four turnovers and 15 assists. That was really good, but better effort defensively.”

Feb 22, 2025, 11:04 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing Writer

Layden Blocker on being 4 for 6 from three

“I’ve been having some shooting slumps this year, but before the season, I was shooting pretty good, so I just got to get back into that rhythm and that confidence that I had preseason. So, just making the right reads, being confident, just shooting my shot.”

Feb 22, 2025, 9:01 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 80 – DePaul 69 1:03 remaining

DePaul continues to struggle on the offensive side of the ball.  They are 0 for their last 5 shots, allowing Butler to go on a 13-1 run.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:55 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 75 – DePaul 69 2:21 remaining

Scoreless possessions are hurting the Blue Demons.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:46 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Game continues to be close

The Blue Demons and the Bulldogs are going back-and-forth with who has the lead. The Blue Demons had them beat 68-67 but Butler knocked down a three to lead 70-68.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:44 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

The Blue Demons have their first lead

After a three-pointer and a layup by Isaiah Rivera the Blue Demons now have a one-point lead.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:41 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 63 – DePaul 59 6:48 remaining

The Blue Demons are still looking for the lead for the first time this game.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:37 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul down one with 7:20 remaining

Layden Blocker dunks the ball to put the Blue Demons down one. They have held the Bulldogs scoreless for over the last four minutes. During that time the Blue Demons scored eight points.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:29 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 58 – DePaul 50 11:57 remaining

DePaul finds themselves down eight nearly halfway through the second half. They have given up 26 paint points in the game so far.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:20 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 50 – DePaul 46 15:09 remaining

The Blue Demons have refound their offensive rhythm. They have scored 12 points in the first 4:51 of the second half. Layden Blocker scored five of those 12.

Feb 22, 2025, 8:05 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Dave Corzine’s No. 40 jersey in the rafters

Dave Corzine has just been honored at halftime. His No. 40 jersey is in the rafters at Wintrust Arena. His jersey joins Mark Aguirre’s No. 24, George Mikan’s No. 99, and Terry Cummings’s No. 32.

Feb 22, 2025, 7:58 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 40 – DePaul 34 Halftime

The Blue Demons were 0-10 in their last 10 shots before a layup by Layden Blocker. They held the Bulldogs to zero points for the final 3:07 of the first half.

Feb 22, 2025, 7:43 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul now down by only five points

Layden Blocker has scored eight straight for the Blue Demons. The score is now 37-32.

Feb 22, 2025, 7:37 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 35 – DePaul 21 7:58 remaining in the first half

The Blue Demons look like they could be finding some momentum. After their timeout at the 11:36 mark, they have had a block, two steals, and nine points from four different players.

Feb 22, 2025, 7:28 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul struggling offensively and defensively

The Blue Demons are still struggling to find their offense. They are shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from three. They have given up five threes and 12 points in the paint.

Feb 22, 2025, 7:20 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Butler 12 – DePaul 7 15:24 remaining in first half

The Blue Demons are struggling to find their offense outside of Troy D’Amico. D’Amico has five of their seven points.

Feb 22, 2025, 7:11 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Tip-off

Boden Kapke wins the tip against JJ Traynor for the Butler Bulldogs.

Feb 22, 2025, 6:54 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul Starters vs. Butler

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

G Isaiah Rivera

F Troy D’Amico

F JJ Traynor

Feb 22, 2025, 6:09 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Injury Update

Forwards David Skogman (foot) and NJ Benson (hand) are both out tonight for the Blue Demons.

DePaul hosts the Butler Bulldogs at Wintrust Arena to end their season series. The Blue Demons played the Bulldogs on Jan. 25, and lost 86-69. DePaul looks to even the series at 1-1 and to get their third win in the Big East conference. Forwards David Skogman (foot) and NJ Benson (hand) are questionable tonight. Former Blue Demon Dave Corzine, who holds the program career record for rebounds, will get his No. 40 jersey number retired at halftime.

