DePaul falls to Butler 84-72

DePaul hosts the Butler Bulldogs at Wintrust Arena to end their season series. The Blue Demons played the Bulldogs on Jan. 25, and lost 86-69. DePaul looks to even the series at 1-1 and to get their third win in the Big East conference. Forwards David Skogman (foot) and NJ Benson (hand) are questionable tonight. Former Blue Demon Dave Corzine, who holds the program career record for rebounds, will get his No. 40 jersey number retired at halftime.