Live Updates: DePaul crawls out with win against St. John’s, 65-64

The DePaul Blue Demons are playing their last game of the regular season against the St. John’s Red Storm at 2 p.m. St. John’s currently sits in eighth place with a 5-12 conference record. DePaul is just above them in sixth place with a 7-10 conference record. The last time the Blue Demons and Red Storm matched up, DePaul inched out with a win, scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter.

DePaul will commemorate graduate student Jorie Allen, who will be playing her last regular season game as a Blue Demon.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.