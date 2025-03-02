Live Updates: DePaul crawls out with win against St. John’s, 65-64

With a crazy end to the game — Taylor Johnson-Matthews scoring two free throws — the DePaul Blue Demons beat the St. John’s Red Storm 65-64.
While the Red Storm attempted more shots, not many of them were landing; the opposite happened for DePaul. St. John’s was 20-of-70 (29%), while DePaul was 23-of-57 (40%). While DePaul had a lot of turnovers (23), that did not stop them from crawling out of the game and securing the win.
This ends DePaul’s regular season; they head to Uncasville, CT for the Big East tournament from March 7-10 at Mohegan Sun Arena.