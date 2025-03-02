The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

Live Updates: DePaul crawls out with win against St. John’s, 65-64

Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorMarch 2, 2025
Quentin Blais
Doug Bruno and Jorie Allen hug each other at the beginning of the game on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Allen, a graduate student, was commemorated and will be playing her last regular season game as a Blue Demon.
Mar 02, 2025, 4:25 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports EditorReporting from Wintrust Arena

FINAL – DePaul 65, St. John’s 64

Quentin Blais
Taylor Johnson-Matthews celebrates with her team after they won against St. Johns on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Johnson-Matthews scored two free throws that earned DePaul the win.

With a crazy end to the game Taylor Johnson-Matthews scoring two free throws the DePaul Blue Demons beat the St. John’s Red Storm 65-64.

While the Red Storm attempted more shots, not many of them were landing; the opposite happened for DePaul. St. John’s was 20-of-70 (29%), while DePaul was 23-of-57 (40%). While DePaul had a lot of turnovers (23), that did not stop them from crawling out of the game and securing the win.

This ends DePaul’s regular season; they head to Uncasville, CT for the Big East tournament from March 7-10 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Mar 02, 2025, 5:07 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Jill Pizzotti on mindset headed into Big East tournament

“That we can make a run in the Big East tournament,” Pizzotti said. “We got Xavier at four o’clock on Friday and we don’t want to look past that, but we’re looking at Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton potential. It doesn’t matter who, all of these other teams we’ve played, we’ve been very competitive for large parts of the game. We’re going to get ready this week and we’re going to go to Uncasville, Connecticut and we look to play hard and execute well.”

Mar 02, 2025, 5:03 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Jorie Allen on playing her last game at Wintrust Arena as a Blue Demon

Quentin Blais
Jorie Allen goes to high-five Meg Newman during the second half of their game on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. “My teammates and my coaches made me feel so special,” Allen said. “I’m just really proud of what we’ve done this year.”

DePaul honored Jorie Allen before the start of the game.

“It was a lot, a lot of people love me,” Allen said. “I’m an extremely emotional person, I know there’s going to be some tears on my part today, no matter what. I’m just so grateful for everybody who took time to come and share this moment with me. My teammates and my coaches made me feel so special. I’m just really proud of what we’ve done this year.”

Doug Bruno attended the little ceremony DePaul held for Allen.

“He was like a dad to me in a lot of ways, I just love him so much,” said Allen as she cried. “He’s the reason I came to DePaul. To be able to share a moment with him the last time I played on this floor, that was everything.”

Mar 02, 2025, 4:14 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Nail biter of a game – DePaul 59, St. John’s 59

With a little less than three minutes left of overtime, both teams have only scored two points. Both teams are wanting this win.

Mar 02, 2025, 4:05 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

OVERTIME – DePaul 57, St. John’s 57

We are adding on an extra five minutes to this game, ladies and gentleman. The game is tied at 57 and will head into overtime.

Mar 02, 2025, 3:55 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Lots of timeouts – DePaul 56, St. John’s 52

Quentin Blais
Shakara McCline goes for a shot while Julie Bahati tries to block on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Wintrust Arena. DePaul and St. Johns went into overtime, with DePaul winning the game by one point.

This game is getting intense and both coaches have called a timeout within the past 30 seconds. DePaul is currently ahead by four points. 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Mar 02, 2025, 3:47 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Jorie Allen taking over – DePaul 52, St. John’s 49

Jorie Allen now has 15 points, scoring six of them within the past minute or so. 1:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Mar 02, 2025, 3:33 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

DePaul calls first timeout of game – DePaul 44, St. John’s 45

With a little over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, DePaul has only made two points and St. John’s has made five points. DePaul seems to not be getting rebounds; they have two, while St. John’s has 10.

Mar 02, 2025, 3:24 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Third quarter done – DePaul 42, St. John’s 40

Quentin Blais
Taylor Johnson-Matthews takes the ball from Jayda Brown on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena during the second half. DePaul averages 6.8 steals per game.

DePaul had eight turnovers in the third quarter, which is two less than they had all first half. Both teams currently have made five 3-points. Kate Clarke still leads DePaul with 15 points and Ber’Nyah Mayo of St. John’s leads St. John’s with 15 points as well.

Mar 02, 2025, 3:09 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Close game all quarter – DePaul 36, St. John’s 34

With a little more than five minutes left in the third quarter, the game has been close. Kate Clarke has made three of DePaul’s current five 3-pointers. She also is still the current leading scorer with 11 points.

Mar 02, 2025, 2:45 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

HALFTIME – DePaul 27, St. John’s 24

Quentin Blais
Jill Pizzotti and Meg Newman cheer on DePaul from the sidelines on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. At halftime, the score of the game was 27-24, DePaul.

St. John’s got the score to three points, making a buzzer beater to end the first half. DePaul currently has made 42% of their shots (11-of-26), while St. John’s has made 31% (9-of-29). Turnovers are high on both sides — DePaul has 10 turnovers and St. John’s has eight. Kate Clarke is currently the highest scorer with six points.

Mar 02, 2025, 2:32 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Not much of a score difference – DePaul 14, St. John’s 16

Quentin Blais
Jorie Allen tries to block a pass from Kylie Lavelle on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Allen has played for DePaul for five seasons.

Both teams have not made many points in the second quarter. DePaul has only made four points since the start of the second quarter and St. John’s has only made three points. 4:54 left in the second quarter.

Mar 02, 2025, 2:22 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

First quarter done – DePaul 10, St. John’s 13

Quentin Blais
St. John’s head coach Joe Tartamella yells at his team during the first half on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. St. John’s currently sits in eighth place with a 5-12 conference record.

DePaul had a 6-0 run in the last two minutes or so of the quarter. St. John’s is currently zero of their last six shots; they also didn’t make any shots in the last four minutes.

Mar 02, 2025, 2:15 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Turnovers are crushing DePaul – DePaul 4, St. John’s 13

Quentin Blais
Jill Pizzotti cheers on DePaul from the sidelines on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is the sixth seed in the Big East conference.

DePaul has had four turnovers within the past four minutes. Meg Newman and Jorie Allen are the only two with points so far, both having two points. A little more than three minutes left in the first quarter.

Mar 02, 2025, 2:10 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

St. John’s keeping the pressure – DePaul 2, St. John’s 11

DePaul already has two turnovers with a little more than five minutes left in the first quarter. St. John’s has made three 3-pointers so far, while DePaul has only made one shot, leaving them with two points. DePaul is currently 1-of-6 (17%).

Mar 02, 2025, 2:03 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

DePaul starters, St. John’s wins tip-off

Quentin Blais
Kate Clarke and Jorie Allen watch the ball as it falls into the basket during the first half of DePaul’s game against St. Johns on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Allen has started every regular season game.

DePaul’s starters:

  • Taylor-Johnson Matthews, Guard
  • Sumer Lee, Guard
  • Meg Newman, Forward
  • Kate Clarke, G
  • Jorie Allen, Forward

 

Tip-off between DePaul’s Meg Newman and St. John’s Kylie Lavelle is won by St. John’s.

The game starts NOW!

Mar 02, 2025, 1:44 pm
Peyton Hopp, Asst. Sports Editor

Injuries on DePaul

G Grace Carstensen and G Maeve McErlane are inactive for today’s game. G Ally Timm, G/F Charlece Ohiaeri and G Alayna West are practicing with the team; to be determined if they will play in today’s game.

The DePaul Blue Demons are playing their last game of the regular season against the St. John’s Red Storm at 2 p.m. St. John’s currently sits in eighth place with a 5-12 conference record. DePaul is just above them in sixth place with a 7-10 conference record. The last time the Blue Demons and Red Storm matched up, DePaul inched out with a win, scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter.

DePaul will commemorate graduate student Jorie Allen, who will be playing her last regular season game as a Blue Demon.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena. 

