Concert review: FINNEAS rocks Chicago at the Salt Shed

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist FINNEAS took the stage at the sold out show at Salt Shed in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Opening for the musician was the Los Angeles-based band Bad Suns, with their high-energy performance setting the perfect tone for the evening.

As FINNEAS stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. He opened his set with “Starfucker,” a somber, piano-driven song rich with self-discovery and symbolism.

Technically I had seen FINNEAS perform before back in 2022, when he played alongside his sister, Billie Eilish. Watching him as a solo artist was an entirely different experience. Throughout the night, I kept thinking about how he has collaborated with renowned artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi, and Ringo Starr — yet his music remains distinctly his own. He adds so much character with the piano, seamlessly blending it with the guitar to complement his smooth, captivating voice.

He performed his third album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud,” which has become my second favorite, just behind “Optimist.” He also played older songs that filled me with nostalgia, including “Angel,” “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” “Break My Heart Again,” “I Lost a Friend” and “Only a Lifetime.” Hearing these songs and knowing every word made me feel like a true fan.

If you have the opportunity to see FINNEAS live, do so. He is as authentic as an artist as he is as a person. You would not want to miss out on hearing his pure art.

