Live Updates: DePaul defeats Georgetown 83-77

Layden Blocker dunked the ball to seal the victory for the Blue Demons. All five starters for DePaul finished with 10 or more points. Troy D’Amico (11-points) and Isaiah Rivera (21-points) were both integral in the victory on their senior day. Senior David Skogman was honored with them before the game but was unable to play due to a foot injury. DePaul enters the Big East Tournament on a two-game winning streak; both wins came against Big East opponents.
