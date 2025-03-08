The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

Live Updates: DePaul defeats Georgetown 83-77

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterMarch 8, 2025
Jaydi Vasquez
Isaiah Rivera jumps towards the basket while Malik Mack falls back on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. If they win this game, they will head into the Big East Tournament on a 2-game winning streak.
Mar 08, 2025, 3:10 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

FINAL – DePaul 83 – Georgetown 77

Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul’s men’s basketball team celebrates their win on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. The team will play in the Big East tournament on Wednesday, March 12.

Layden Blocker dunked the ball to seal the victory for the Blue Demons. All five starters for DePaul finished with 10 or more points. Troy D’Amico (11-points) and Isaiah Rivera (21-points) were both integral in the victory on their senior day. Senior David Skogman was honored with them before the game but was unable to play due to a foot injury. DePaul enters the Big East Tournament on a two-game winning streak; both wins came against Big East opponents.

Mar 08, 2025, 5:30 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing Writer

JJ Traynor on team momentum heading into the Big East Tournament

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now, and we’re just playing together. Just whatever we can do to help each other out and then just continue to play tough. Because a lot of teams are probably going to be bigger, since we are missing a lot of guys, but we just got to continue to play tough and just say together and we’ll be fine.”

Mar 08, 2025, 5:25 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing Writer

Isaiah Rivera on Senior Day and the last home game

“It’s been a long journey this season. It came and went by fast, but in my head, I just wanted to leave the fans with what’s to come. I know the program is in good hands with Coach Holtmann, and I really just wanted to end it on a high note at home.”

Mar 08, 2025, 3:03 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul now ahead by five

Troy D’Amico makes a layup, and the Blue Demons force a turnover by the Hoyas. DePaul will have the ball with 26 seconds remaining coming out of the timeout.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul has three-point lead with 55.6 remaining

Jaydi Vasquez
CJ Gunn goes up for a shot while Drew Fielder jumps to block the shot on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Gunn scored 17 points.

After DePaul’s timeout at 1:27, David Thomas knocked down a three for the Blue Demons. Georgetown immediately responded with a layup.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul commits a big foul; DePaul 76 – Georgetown 73 1:27 remaining

Jayden Epps for Georgetown knocked down a three and was fouled by DePaul’s David Thomas. Epps completed the 4-point play. DePaul has a three-point lead.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 74 – Georgetown 69 2:25 remaining

Isaiah Rivera’s jumper was blocked, and the Blue Demons gave up a three-pointer right after. DePaul has also sent the Hoyas to the free-throw line often this quarter.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 70 – Georgetown 63 4:20 remaining

Jaydi Vasquez
Chris Holtmann yells along the sidelines during the second half on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Both of their previous wins came against Big East opponents.

The Blue Demons are consistently scoring on offense; they have made 7 of their last 8 shot attempts.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Layden Blocker picks up his fourth foul with 7:33 remaining

Layden Blocker just picked up his fourth foul on a drive by Georgetown. He is the second leading scorer for the Blue Demons with 14-points. He is now on the bench.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul keeping the lead; DePaul 62 – Georgetown 57 8:11 remaining

The Blue Demons forced a turnover, which led to a dunk by Layden Blocker. In the next play, the Blue Demons forced another turnover, this one leading to a bucket by JJ Traynor.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Game continues to be close

Jaydi Vasquez
JJ Traynor tried to keep control of the ball while Jordan Burks guards on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Traynor scored 12 points during the game.

DePaul allowed the Hoyas to go on a 6-3 run before the timeout with 10:52 remaining. After the timeout, Isaiah Rivera knocked down a three, giving the Blue Demons the momentum back. However, a foul by Layden Blocker sent Georgetown to the line, and they knocked down both free throws.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 53 – Georgetown 51 12:08 remaining

The Blue Demons are continuing to attack the basket and get free throws, allowing them to maintain the lead despite Georgetown knocking down their jumpers.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul lacks edge in points off the bench

The Hoyas have 12 points from their bench unit, whereas the Blue Demons have zero.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 46 – Georgetown 44 15:00 remaining

Jaydi Vasquez
Layden Blocker dribbles while Georgetown blocks during the second half of the game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Blocker’s dunk sealed the victory for the Blue Demons.

The Blue Demons are getting in the paint, which is also leading to free throws. This, and their defensive dominance with three blocks and one offensive foul drawn on Georgetown, is keeping them in the lead. However, Georgetown is starting to score the ball.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul starts the second half with momentum

JJ Traynor knocks down a jumper, and the Blue Demons follow that with three blocks.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Goaltend overturned; DePaul 38 – Georgetown 34

A goaltend that was called on DePaul’s David Thomas has been overturned. Two points were removed from Georgetown, giving DePaul a four-point lead.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 38 – Georgetown 36 Halftime

Jaydi Vasquez
JJ Traynor looks to shoot the ball while Malik Mack comes in from behind on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Traynor started the game.

The Blue Demons maintained their offensive rhythm throughout the entire first half. All five starters have scored for them. Three of the five (Isaiah Rivera, Layden Blocker and CJ Gunn) have 10 points or more. DePaul is 6-9 from three and has 12 points in the paint.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul’s offense has been key

Georgetown currently leads 32-31. DePaul’s offense is a big factor in keeping this game close, as they have been able to respond to Georgetown’s baskets. Notably, after a DePaul turnover was followed by a Georgetown three, a dunk by Isaiah Rivera kept the Blue Demons down one.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul struggling to protect the paint

Jaydi Vasquez
Chris Holtmann yells to his team during the first half on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul ended the first half ahead, with a score of 38-36.

The Blue Demons have given up 12 points in the paint to the Hoyas; that accounts for over half of Georgetown’s points. DePaul now leads by one point.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 24 – Georgetown 19 9:49 left in the first half

A 5-0 run by Isaiah Rivera gives the Blue Demons a five-point lead; he has eight points so far. Layden Blocker is also having a great start with eight-points too.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Game tied at 17 11:02 remaining in the first half

The Blue Demons are finding success on the offensive side of the ball by knocking down four 3s. However, they are unable to stop the Hoyas from knocking down 3s, as they have made three.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul 15- Georgetown 13 13:09 remaining in the first half

Jaydi Vasquez
David Thomas looks to dribble past Drew Fielder on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons maintained their offensive strength throughout the first half.

Isaiah Rivera knocks down the midrange jumper, the Blue Demons get a stop, and Layden Blocker knocks down another three.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul starting with momentum from three

The Blue Demons have knocked down their first three 3-point attempts. One by Troy D’Amico, one by CJ Gunn, and the other by Layden Blocker.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

Tip-off

Drew Fielder wins the tip for the Georgetown Hoyas.

The game starts NOW.

Ashley Mezewich, Contributing WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul Starters vs. Georgetown

Jaydi Vasquez
Isaiah Rivera holds the ball close as Georgetown crowds him on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Rivera led DePaul in points throughout the first half.

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

G Isaiah Rivera

F Troy D’Amico

F JJ Traynor

The DePaul Blue Demons host the Georgetown Hoyas for their final game of the regular season. The Blue Demons faced off against the Hoyas on Jan. 17, and won 73-68.

If they win this afternoon, they will head into the Big East Tournament on a 2-game winning streak; both wins would be against teams in the Big East. DePaul will be without senior forward David Skogman, who is out for the rest of the regular season and the tournament with a foot injury; forward NJ Benson (hand) is out for today’s game.

