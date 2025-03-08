Live Updates: DePaul defeats Georgetown 83-77

The DePaul Blue Demons host the Georgetown Hoyas for their final game of the regular season. The Blue Demons faced off against the Hoyas on Jan. 17, and won 73-68.

If they win this afternoon, they will head into the Big East Tournament on a 2-game winning streak; both wins would be against teams in the Big East. DePaul will be without senior forward David Skogman, who is out for the rest of the regular season and the tournament with a foot injury; forward NJ Benson (hand) is out for today’s game.