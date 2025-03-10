DePaul Dungeons & Dragons group therapy offers a creative approach to skill-building

In an effort to better support students, DePaul University Counseling & Psychological Services has rolled out a number of group counseling and educational workshops for the university’s 2025 Winter and Spring quarters at the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses.

One of the more unique counseling offerings in the 2025 lineup is a group therapy experience that combines the role-playing fantasy dynamics of “Dungeons & Dragons” with traditional group therapy.

“Dungeons & Dragons” (D&D) is a role-playing game in which players create characters and participate as a group in quests and activities in a fantasy world. The dungeon master is a player outside the group who controls the circumstances, challenges, and activities that the players encounter and interact with.

Victoria Smith, group facilitator and a licensed clinical social worker at DePaul, said she and her co-facilitator, Nathaly Shammo, have their own personal experience with D&D. The two wanted to expand group offerings to “create more unique ways for students to access group therapy.”

“D&D therapy may feel easier to engage in compared to more traditional groups,” Smith said. “It also provides a space where students can work on personal issues and gain skills, but also have fun.”

The group meets each Tuesday at 3 p.m. through Jan. 21 to April 15 in Room 1400 of the Lewis Center on DePaul’s Loop Campus. Students immerse themselves in the fantasy world of “Dungeons & Dragons” to embark on quests focused on building interpersonal relationships, self-esteem, stress management and emotional regulation skills.

The sessions last about an hour and 20 minutes. While many of DePaul’s counseling groups and workshops accept drop-ins, “Dungeons & Dragons” therapy requires students to schedule an appointment prior to participating.

Smith said students need to complete a brief screening to make sure the group is a good fit. Then they meet with her and Shammo to assess goals, learn more about the group, and create characters.

“We have received positive feedback from students,” Smith said. “They have expressed appreciation for the unique opportunity to work through personal goals in a more creative and collaborative way.”

While all the group counseling and educational workshops are tailored to meet the various needs of DePaul’s diverse student body, the organizers said all students are welcome to take advantage of this opportunity, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability or ethnicity.

Blake Norris, a DePaul senior who works at the Esports center on the Loop campus, said they would be open to trying the group but wondered if it could be “a little intimidating” if there isn’t a dungeon master who already knows how to play the game.

“But if it’s already structured out, I would be more willing to join,” Norris said. “My only hesitation is being around a bunch of new people. I might be a little intimidated to go if I didn’t know anyone there.”

Isaac Russell, a DePaul sophomore and veteran of the U.S. military, said, “Veterans Administration centers offer D&D group therapy, but I didn’t know it was also offered at DePaul.”

“I assume it’s about playing the game together to gain some kind of comradery, which I think is good,” Russell said. “But also people who don’t know about it might think, “OK this is for nerds.”

Russell believes “seeing a demonstration video about it might make people more open to it.

Anyone interested in joining a DePaul “Dungeons & Dragons” group therapy can find more information here.

