Live Updates: DePaul wins dramatic first game in Big East Tournament

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMarch 12, 2025
Giacomo Cain
JJ Traynor hangs on to the rim after making a dunk during the first half on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. DePaul is undefeated against Georgetown so far this season.
Mar 12, 2025, 7:39 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

FINAL – DePaul 71, Georgetown 67

Giacomo Cain
DePaul cheerleaders celebrate DePaul’s win with DIBS after the Big East game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. DePaul will next play two-seeded Creighton.

DePaul wins round one of the Big East Tournament against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Blue Demons won all three contests against Georgetown this season.

NJ Benson led the way with 18 points in 18 minutes.

DePaul will play two-seeded Creighton tomorrow at 6 p.m. Central.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:36 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Epps airballs the free throw. By a lot.

You heard that right. DePaul has possession with 11.8 remaining.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:35 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul fouls Georgetown to send Hoyas to line

Jayden Epps will head to the free throw line with 11.8 seconds remaining. He has a chance to cut it to a one-point game.

Hold your breath.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:33 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul takes timeout, 70-67

Giacomo Cain
David Thomas looks for a pass while Jayden Epps tries to block on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Epps missed a free throw which allowed DePaul the possession to win.

Chris Holtmann wants to talk it over after Georgetown showed a full court press. 50.4 seconds to go. One possession game.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:32 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Peavy and-one

Micah Peavy answers on the other end with a made layup and a foul. The free throw was made and the lead is cut to three.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:31 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

JJ Traynor tip in as shot clock expires

Giacomo Cain
Chris Holtmann yells to DePaul while on the sidelines during the second half on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. DePaul averages 72.6 points per game.

JJ Traynor. Clutch.

With 1:09 remaining, DePaul had a baseline inbound with only three seconds on the shot clock after a tie-up.

Blocker lobbed it up to Traynor, who contorted his body just enough for the wild tip-in. DePaul leads 70-64 with 63 seconds before this one concludes.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:28 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blocker big three

Blocker is now 4-6 from three-point range. He only shoots 21% on the season. DePaul’s lead is six.

68-62, 1:48 to go.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:26 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Holtmann timeout

After a pair of Peavy free throws, DePaul’s offense looks out of sorts. After getting a lucky break on a rebound tipped out of bounds by the Hoyas, they will get another chance.

DePaul’s lead is 65-62 with 2:32 remaining.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:21 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul timeout after lackluster defensive possession

Giacomo Cain
A DePaul fan motions to his gear on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Demons won all three contests against Georgetown this season.

Micah Peavy blows right past the Blue Demon defense to cut the lead to five. Peavy has 21 points on 9-15 shooting and leads all scorers.

The senior guard averaged 16.9 points per contest during the regular season.

DePaul leads 65-60 with just 3:44 left to go.

The final stretch approaches.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:18 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Fielder fouls out

Georgetown’s Drew Fielder commits his fifth foul and will head to the bench for the rest of the game. He scored 11 points in 34 minutes. DePaul leads 65-58.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:16 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

D’Amico and-one helps DePaul inch ahead

Another big interior play by a heavy three-point shooting team brings DePaul up to a 9-point lead, up 65-56 with 5:10 remaining.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:07 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Benson … again

Giacomo Cain
NJ Benson shoots a free throw on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Benson returned to the game, regardless of his hand injury and helped DePaul reach victory.

Benson’s hand injury has not slowed Benson down over the past few minutes. The big man bullied his way inside for another layup, putting DePaul up 62-55 and forcing Ed Cooley to call a Georgetown timeout.

8:05 remains.

Mar 12, 2025, 7:04 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Benson back-to-back buckets keep it tight

Georgetown began to find their shot, but a monster Benson slam followed by a converted and-one makes it 60-55 DePaul.

Benson has 16 points in his first game since Feb. 11

Mar 12, 2025, 6:56 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

After eight minutes of rapid action, DePaul clings to lead

Despite shooting 13 percentage points better than Georgetown on the night, DePaul hangs on to a two-point lead with 11:52 remaining.

The Blue Demons continue launching three-pointers against the Georgetown zone, shooting an exceptional 8-17 (47.1%).

DePaul heads to the media timeout making three baskets in as many attempts.

Though the zone seems to have thrown DePaul for a loop at times, forcing hesitant turnovers in the process, they have patiently let the plays develop and have gotten solid looks during the stretch.

Mar 12, 2025, 6:32 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Furious Georgetown comeback fuels halftime lead

Giacomo Cain
Georgetown’s head coach Ed Cooley shouts from the sidelines during the first half on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. At the half, the Hoyas lead DePaul, 40-38.

At the half, the Hoyas lead DePaul 40-38. It is Georgetown’s first 40-point first half since Feb. 23 on the road against Creighton.

DePaul led by as many as 15 points in the half with around eight minutes left, but that did not deter the Hoyas, who have not beaten the Blue Demons in either of their matchups this season.

DePaul’s Thomas heads to the break with three fouls, while Georgetown’s Peavy has three of his own. Peavy leads all scorers with 14 points while Blocker and Gunn have 10 apiece for the Blue Demons.

Mar 12, 2025, 6:24 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Georgetown takes the lead

With 38 seconds remaining, Georgetown has a 38-37 lead over the Blue Demons.

DePaul has led for 14 of the nearly 19.5 minutes.

Mar 12, 2025, 6:16 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Georgetown storms back behind full court press

Georgetown has cut the lead to just four after breaking out a full court press against the Blue Demon offense. At the final media timeout of the half (3:18 remains), DePaul leads 33-29. That is a 9-4 run by Georgetown.

DePaul is still shooting above 50% from the field (11-21) but have now committed seven turnovers in nearly 17 minutes of play.

Mar 12, 2025, 6:08 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Six straight by Hoyas prompts Holtmann timeout

Giacomo Cain
David Thomas makes his way down the court while Georgetown follow on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. By halftime, Thomas had three fouls.

Up 29-20 with 7:25 remaining in the half, DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann has called a timeout due to a 6-0 run by the Hoyas.

Georgetown has tested a zone defense, in large part due to DePaul’s 60% split from the field.

Mar 12, 2025, 6:05 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul up 15, but foul trouble lurks

DePaul is on a 13-2 run over the past four minutes, including making five of their last six shot attempts.

However, both Isaiah Rivera, David Thomas and Layden Blocker have tallied two personal fouls. For Georgetown, Micah Peavy and Drew Fielder also have two each.

8:05 remains in the half.

Mar 12, 2025, 5:58 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul is scorching from deep

After a Troy D’Amico bomb, DePaul is now 5-7 from deep, a 71% clip.

NJ Benson makes a basket at the rim to expand the lead to 23-12

Mar 12, 2025, 5:56 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul shooting above 50% out the gate

Giacomo Cain
Layden Blocker dribbles down the court while Malik Mack guards on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Blocker had 10 points in the first half.

With 11:38 remaining in the first half, DePaul is shooting 5-9, including four of their last five attempts.

Layden Blocker and CJ Gunn have all of DePaul’s 18 points (Georgetown has 12). Only two shot attempts were taken by players other than Blocker and Gunn.

Georgetown guard Malik Mack just picked up his second personal foul midway through the first frame.

DePaul has also made all four of their free throw attempts.

Mar 12, 2025, 5:42 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Tipoff – good shooting so far

After the tip, which DePaul won, both teams have made a three-pointer, with DePaul already making. Both are in the bottom half of conference three-point percentage.

Jayden Epps was fouled behind the line and made all three of his free throws for Georgetown, followed by a Gunn three-pointer to knot it at eight.

Mar 12, 2025, 5:23 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Starters Announced

Giacomo Cain
The Madison Square Garden arena awaits patrons on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. DePaul will play Georgetown in the first game of their Big East tournament.

DePaul starters:

G Isaiah Rivera

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

F Troy D’Amico

F JJ Traynor

 

Georgetown starters:

G Malik Mack

G Micah Peavy

G Jayden Epps

F Drew Fielder

F Jordan Burks

 

NJ Benson is expected to be available off the bench for the Blue Demons with a hand injury.

Mar 12, 2025, 5:08 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Benson practicing, condition unconfirmed

NJ Benson, who is questionable tonight, is warming up for DePaul.

The junior forward from Mount Vernon, Illinois has not played since Feb. 11 and was shooting 58.2% on the season.

A Benson start could be a huge gain for the battered Blue Demons.

Madison Square Garden, fondly coined “The Mecca” by sports fans around the world, hosts some of the globe’s most iconic sporting events and concerts to date. In March, The Garden is the site of the men’s basketball Big East Tournament, giving fans a sneak peak of the madness to come.

DePaul opens its Manhattan Big East Tournament campaign against Georgetown. The Blue Demons boast a two-game winning streak, including an 83-77 tick in the win column on Saturday against Georgetown. The Blue Demons enter as the 10 seed in the contest at 4-16, while the Hoyas sit seventh at 8-12. Georgetown has lost four of its last five.

Both teams battle for the chance to play the two-seeded Creighton Blue Jays tomorrow.

Tipoff for Georgetown v. DePaul is at 5:30 Central. Follow along for starters, injuries, and key updates as the game develops.

