Live Updates: DePaul wins dramatic first game in Big East Tournament

Madison Square Garden, fondly coined “The Mecca” by sports fans around the world, hosts some of the globe’s most iconic sporting events and concerts to date. In March, The Garden is the site of the men’s basketball Big East Tournament, giving fans a sneak peak of the madness to come.

DePaul opens its Manhattan Big East Tournament campaign against Georgetown. The Blue Demons boast a two-game winning streak, including an 83-77 tick in the win column on Saturday against Georgetown. The Blue Demons enter as the 10 seed in the contest at 4-16, while the Hoyas sit seventh at 8-12. Georgetown has lost four of its last five.

Both teams battle for the chance to play the two-seeded Creighton Blue Jays tomorrow.

Tipoff for Georgetown v. DePaul is at 5:30 Central. Follow along for starters, injuries, and key updates as the game develops.