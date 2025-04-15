Morrow selected seventh overall in WNBA Draft

Aneesah Morrow, a Chicago native and former DePaul superstar, was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the seventh pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday.

The 6-foot-1-inch senior forward played her final two seasons at LSU, one of the most elite women’s basketball programs in the country, after playing her first two at DePaul.

Morrow finished her career with the second most double-doubles in NCAA Division I history (104). She is 25th all-time in scoring (2,852 points), third in rebounds (1,714) and is one of only eight players in history with at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds.

This season, she became the first LSU Tiger to win the Katrina McClain Award for the nation’s best power forward. She led the team in scoring (18.7 points per game) and the entire nation in rebounding (13.5 rebounds per game).

Morrow was thus named a Wooden Award First-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC and grabbed an AP National Player of the Week early in the season.

In the 2025 NCAA Tournament less than a month ago, Morrow dropped 26 points in the second round and 30 points in the Sweet Sixteen before losing to 1-seeded UCLA in the Elite Eight. The previous season, Morrow led the Tigers with 19 points in the 2024 National Championship against South Carolina, a game in which LSU narrowly lost 72-79.

At DePaul, Morrow started nearly as hot as she finished, being recognized as ESPN’s Top Freshman in the Country for the 2021-22 season and leading the country in rebounds per game and double-doubles.

One of Morrow’s greatest single-game achievements during her true freshman campaign was tallying 30 points and 14 rebounds against UConn. She became the fourth player to ever eclipse 30 points and 10 rebounds against UConn, joining the elite company of WNBA first overall picks Candace Parker, Angel McCoughtry and Jackie Young.

The next season, she was DePaul’s leading scorer in 28 of 33 games, averaging a whopping 25.7 points per game – her highest scoring collegiate season.

Former DePaul head coach Doug Bruno recruited Morrow out of Simeon High School in Chicago, also receiving the commitment of Aneesah’s sister, Nazlah, from Miami-Dade Community College on the same day. The duo’s parents both played collegiate sports at Nebraska – their father Edward was a linebacker while their mother Nafeesah was, like Aneesah, an all-conference forward on the women’s basketball team.

Going into the draft, Morrow was touted by analysts as an interior force on both ends of the floor, using her strength and size to score and rebound strong and is limited only by her three-point shooting (24.8% in her collegiate career).

Morrow will open preseason play with the Sun on Sunday, May 4 at 5 p.m. CST.

