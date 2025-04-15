DelMundoJamz: I’mma take you to PR

Puerto Rico is the pinnacle of reggaeton music. Born in the streets, pirated in cassettes and played on boomboxes in the projects, reggaeton served as a powerful outlet for Puerto Ricans to express themselves and their identity. Its influence is still echoing today as it did so many years ago.
Choosing just a few songs to summarize reggaeton culture is impossible, instead, I chose the ones that will keep you yearning for more.
De Puerto Rico pal’ Mundo. From Puerto Rico for the world.
If you add one of these to your playlist, I did my job as a Boricua in the United States. You don’t need to know what the song says to feel the boom. (I am so cringey.)
