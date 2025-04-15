Summer ed header
The DePaulia
The DePaulia
The DePaulia
DelMundoJamz: I’mma take you to PR

Byline photo of Laura Vázquez David
Laura Vázquez David, La DePaulia Social Media EditorApril 15, 2025

Puerto Rico is the pinnacle of reggaeton music. Born in the streets, pirated in cassettes and played on boomboxes in the projects, reggaeton served as a powerful outlet for Puerto Ricans to express themselves and their identity. Its influence is still echoing today as it did so many years ago.

Choosing just a few songs to summarize reggaeton culture is impossible, instead, I chose the ones that will keep you yearning for more. 

De Puerto Rico pal’ Mundo. From Puerto Rico for the world.

If you add one of these to your playlist, I did my job as a Boricua in the United States. You don’t need to know what the song says to feel the boom. (I am so cringey.)

Laura Vázquez David
Laura Vázquez David, La DePaulia Social Media Editor
Hello, I’m Laura! I’m a bilingual sports journalist from Puerto Rico currently pursuing my master’s degree in Sports Journalism at DePaul University. I have a B.A. in Information and Journalism from the University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras campus. I have a passion for sports and storytelling, and I’ve covered various sporting events, like the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and athletes, bringing a fresh perspective to the field.