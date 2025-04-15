DelMundoJamz: I’mma take you to PR

Puerto Rico is the pinnacle of reggaeton music. Born in the streets, pirated in cassettes and played on boomboxes in the projects, reggaeton served as a powerful outlet for Puerto Ricans to express themselves and their identity. Its influence is still echoing today as it did so many years ago.

Choosing just a few songs to summarize reggaeton culture is impossible, instead, I chose the ones that will keep you yearning for more.

De Puerto Rico pal’ Mundo. From Puerto Rico for the world.

Vamo’ Pa la Calle If there is one song that is for the streets, it’s this banger from 2004. Héctor “El Father” was a Puerto Rican “reggaetonero” and pioneer of the reggaeton movement on the Island. His songs still hold a lot of power and recognition, despite stepping down from his music career in 2008 and now devoting himself to the Christian faith.. Bad Bunny released his own version of this song in 2018, but the original version hits different. Whenever you need a pick-me-up or banger for the gym, this is it. EoO Bad Bunny has no skips. There is not a single song that I’ve ever disliked from this man. DtMf (Debí Tirar Más Fotos) was no exception, EoO comes from the word “perreo” or twerking, for my English-speaking peeps. Even though it was released in early 2025, Bad Bunny brings those early 2000s vibes that make you nostalgic, while shaking that thang. Siente el Boom I tried to gatekeep this song, but everyone needs this banger in their playlist. I don’t need to say anything, just play this when you’re at the gym or when you want to dance. Gasolina Need I say more? This is reggaeton. Voy a Llevarte Pa PR This is the song I would play when —or if— I invite you to Puerto Rico for the weekend. It will give you a taste of our culture. And who better to give you a glimpse of that than Bad Bunny? Pa’ Que Retozen To close off, let's travel back to 2003 and imagine you are at a “party de marquesina” or garage party, sweating as you dance the night away to one of the best reggaetoneros to ever do it: Tego Calderón. Pa Que Retozen is like a Batman signal to Puerto Ricans when they hear “El Abayarde” or The Fire Ant.

If you add one of these to your playlist, I did my job as a Boricua in the United States. You don’t need to know what the song says to feel the boom. (I am so cringey.)