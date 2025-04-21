Political science department at DePaul hosts panel on current political climate

DePaul students of all backgrounds gathered for a panel hosted by the department of political science to discuss the university’s political climate on Tuesday, April 15.

In light of recent political events, professors organized the panel to be transparent with students about the current state of the country and address any concerns they may be having.

“The goal is to provide a framework for evidence-based inquiry,” Molly Andolina, DePaul political science professor said. “The job of the media is to report, it is the job of a university to engage students in arguments that gain truth and knowledge.”

The event featured professors Kathleen Arnold, Eugene Beiriger, Joe Mello and Joe Tafoya, from various departments.

During the conference, each of the panelists shared their personal insights on topics of immigration, political power and government systems, reminding students of the power that can come from knowledge and educating yourself on current world events.

Joe Tafoya, professor of political science and immigration policies at DePaul, said the reason he likes political science is because of its ability to “allow data to be portrayed to a larger and more diverse audience.”

In addition to faculty from the political science department, there was a large group of students in attendance. Some were there as a part of the political science department, while others were simply there to gain more information and advice on how to navigate this difficult time.

DePaul freshman Parnika Pagadala said that having professors connect with her made her feel a lot better about the current political climate.

“They told me that what I’m feeling is normal,” Pagadala said. “Having a diverse panel to learn more about these topics was really nice.”

The final thirty minutes of the event were left for a Q&A where almost half of the students in attendance voiced their own personal concerns about how the current political state will impact their lives.Professors ensured students that they would continue to protect DePaul student’s right to protest and voice their opinions.

“We must look at this constitutional crisis not just as scholars but as people who are affected by the political climate,” Tafoya said. “We need to see this as a call to action. We must think critically, analyze justice systems, and hold power accountable.”



