DePaul’s Wind Symphony hits all the right notes at Spring concert

A sea of diligent observers illuminated by glowing yellow stage lights surrounded composer Erica Neidlinger as she waved her arms, directing a sparking circle of brass and woodwind student musicians. At a glance, she seemed to move with reckless abandon.

However, closer observation revealed expert control as Neidlinger conducted the DePaul Wind Symphony’s spring concert at the DePaul School of Music on the night of Thursday, May 1.

Together, the conductor and orchestra performed Hindemith’s Symphony in B-flat.

“Scores to me are like giant puzzles,” Neiglinger said of her approach to conducting. “I’m always trying to figure out how this goes to this and that goes to that and recognize patterns within scores that start to make things musically understandable. … It’s like a natural connection to me.”

Working with collegiate musicians in a demanding environment, Neidlinger, a faculty member in DePaul’s School of Music, said she sees her students regularly challenge themselves and dedicate themselves to mastering their skill.

Beatrice Larson, flutist and student setup manager for the Wind Symphony, praised Neidlinger and her fellow musicians’ intense preparation and performance. Larson said the group spent four hours of each rehearsal on the most complex portion of the program: the Hindemith piece.

Zach Wittenborn, a freshman percussionist, said the difference between the first and last rehearsal “was like night and day.”

“It’s crazy because we already played pretty dang well on the first day, but by the last, it was super solid,” Wittenborn said.

Audience members like Charlie Scriven-Young, Wittenborn’s roommate, expressed appreciation for the concert’s artistry and execution.

“It was great to see Zach perform. I’m really proud of all the work that he’s done,” Scriven-Young, a freshman film major at DePaul, said.

As a creative himself, Scriven-Young finds inspiration in attending concerts like DePaul’s Wind Symphony. He said he often finds himself coming out of performances with ideas for films inspired by the music.

“Whenever I get a chance to go to one of these, it’s really nice because I can just put everything aside and relax for a couple hours,” Scriven-Young said.

Larson, the flutist, said she finds the process equally gratifying, despite the demanding preparation.

“I hope to make a difference in everyone’s lives in some way,” Larson said. “Whatever they need, I hope they get out of our performances.”

The ensemble is composed of a diverse group of majors who share their passion, making for “a great music and social environment,” Wittenborn said.

“No matter what your major is you can get some kind of knowledge and experience out of participating and that makes the DePaul Music School really special,” clarinetist Jess Gibson said.

As a mentor, Neidlinger said she is most satisfied by seeing her musicians “go on to great things, whether performance or otherwise.”

“We are teachers of humans first and the tool is music,” Neidlinger said. “The most gratifying thing is seeing them go on to be great citizens of the world and doing what I can to help support and refine it.”

