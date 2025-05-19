SGA elects fall quarter representatives

DePaul University’s newly elected Student Government Association representatives for the upcoming autumn quarter have been gearing up with a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing the student experience.

After a month of campaigning, the election was held May 9. Results were announced on May 12.

Fall 2025 Student Body Officers & Cabinet Members

President & Vice President — Prince Priyanshu & Ahmad Barakat

Treasurer — Ali Hamid

Chair of Academic Affairs — Jazib Waqar Raza

Chair of Campus Affairs — Peyton Deck

Chair of Membership — Anya Forrester

Chair of Marketing & Communications — Jadynn Gilmer

Chair of Diversity & Equity — Leen Hashlamoun

Fall 2025 Representatives

School of Music — Angelina Naseem

College of Business — Sreekar Reddy, Falisha Anwar, Elena Yepsen

College of Computing & Digital Media — Razvan Popescu, Seeza Wasim

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences — Angelina Squeo, Aneesa Alamleh, Maryam Naveed, Juniper Kelly-Swing

College of Science and Health — Ananya Nagareshwara, Yash Modi

Some of the newly elected officials shared brief outlines of their initiatives, highlighting plans both for the remainder of spring quarter and for the upcoming academic year.

For the current spring quarter, newly elected chair of campus affairs Peyton Deck is collaborating with the Basic Needs Hub to host a Fuel Up for Finals event. The event is planned to take place on June 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Fuel Up for Finals is to allow students access to food and snacks in a low stigma space,” Deck said.

Representative of the College of Science and Health Yash Modi is planning to help Deck in organizing the Fuel Up for Finals event.

“It’s such a great idea and opportunity for other students to get some food so that they are prepared to take their finals,” Modi said.

He also wants to take over planning the Clothing Swap for next quarter. This drive invites students to donate gently used clothing and, in return, pick out some new pieces for free.

“It’ll be an event that will hopefully reduce waste by donating the clothes (students) don’t wear but also allow people to get free clothes easily,” Modi said.

Deck is also working on a SGA talent show with other student organizations.

“We’re going to work on it over the summer. Right now, we plan to work with Blue Demon Theatre. We hope it can take place during the fall,” Deck said.

Deck expressed that her main goal with these events is to address student needs. She wants to know what students are struggling with and what is missing from campus resources to make it student-centered.

“I’d like to continue to have open outreach with constituents and take those concerns to develop initiatives directly around them,” Deck said.

Jadynn Gilmer, the newly elected chair of the membership and communication committee, expressed a similar overall goal for her agenda — bridging the gap between SGA and students.

“What I’ve noticed so far in my time on the marketing communication committee is that we’re not getting out to as many people as we can be,” Gilmer said. “I want to focus on getting more face-to-face interactions, like getting people to know the representatives.”

Gilmer plans to do this by using social media to show the more personal side of SGA members.

“I feel SGA, the image of what it is, isn’t reflective of who we are. Sitting in on a meeting, we have so much fun together. There’s so much community here,” Gilmer says. “I want to better reflect that on social media, maybe getting a little personal on our TikTok.”

Representative Angelina Naseem of the School of Music expressed her own personal goals for this position. For her constituents, she wants to address maintenance issues or provide mental health resources.

“My goal is to serve as a voice for all students,” Naseem said. “Every concern, regardless of scale, deserves attention and action.”

With a shared commitment to a student-centered agenda, the newly elected SGA leaders plan to set the tone for an engaging and impactful term.

“I’m excited moving into next year to have a balance between fun initiatives and ones that address student concerns because, ultimately, that’s our priority,” Deck said.

Editors note: This story has been updated to correct spelling errors.

