Basement-born, park-grown: Grant Slam proves it’s here to stay

In the afternoon on Saturday, May 10, Jonquil Park transformed into an irrevocable Windy City scene — music in the air, tempestuous gusts of wind and an undeniable sense of community. Back for its second year, the Grant Slam Music Fest brought students, neighbors, and artists together, hot dogs in hand and love all around.

Grant Slam’s roots stretch back to the basement of Grant Lendvay’s father, where, five years ago, friends gathered at Grant’s invitation to unleash their sound through a DIY showcase. Originally called “Grantchella,” the underground affair has revolutionized into a full-fledged community festival in DePaul’s very own Lincoln Park.

Its nature as a free festival was no hindrance to its scale. Grant Slam delivered a full lineup — featuring eight bands, 40 vendors and enough dancing to cloud the air in a dirt haze.

Lendvay, a DePaul senior, has watched the event evolve from basement jam sessions to a full-scale production.

“We are really protective of this idea,” Lendvay said, describing how it was a leap of faith to take on a team of volunteers this year. “But everyone has been super kind. It’s amazing to be able to lead 50 people and have everyone … make things happen.”

For Lendvay, the payoff lies in the community around him.

“The community, especially in Chicago, has been welcoming and excited to see free art and music,” Lendvay said. “This has shown me that a lot is possible if you dedicate yourself and get some cool friends to help you out.”

Hundreds of people filtered through the park throughout the day, dotting the grass with picnic blankets and lawn chairs as music poured out from the stage. The lineup featured a mix of indie rock, alternative pop, and funk — performed mostly by DePaul students. Attendees embraced and danced, spinning each other until fits of dizziness kicked in. Parents crowded the fences as their kids listened gleefully from the playground. Friends and community members basked in both the sun and the sounds of the festival.

Between sets, people wandered through rows of local vendors, browsing anything from homemade jewelry to vintage tees.

Catalina Torres Reyes, class of 2023 DePaul alum and friend of Lendvay, manned her stand “Catita’s Cosita’s” throughout the event, crafting custom beaded jewelry in real time, right in front of customers.

“I think it’s really important to be a part of these local DIY scenes,” Reyes said. “It is extremely important … to kind of keep that culture alive — especially in Chicago with a million different people who do a million different things.”

The festival is also a platform for emerging bands. Surf Cowboy, an indie-rock band with jazz and funk influences that formed this January kickstarted the performances for the day.

“It just feels so cool,” said guitarist and vocalist Kenny Olzewski, who spotted his mom in the crowd. “It’s just great to see everyone smiling. … I love just looking out to all the homies and the new people.”

His bandmate, 21-year-old guitarist Park Dendy, echoed his excitement.

“It’s a vibe bro, it’s a vibe,” Dendy said. “It’s cool to see young people — kids our age — outside hanging out in a well run thing, having fun, you know.”

Across the park, student-run public relations agency Buzz Hub set up a pop-up photobooth and promoted the event.

“Buzz Hub is really experiential,” cofounder and DePaul junior Kassem Ossman said. “We really like to delve into other people’s creative things and try to get the exposure out there. … That’s what we’re doing with Grant Slam. We really wanted to push their viewer base out there.”

Even passersby were drawn into the park’s enticing energy. Neighborhood resident Ineke van der Meijden, who recently moved to Chicago from Champaign, stumbled into Grant Slam while walking her chihuahua, Maya.

“I thought, ‘hey, there’s more people than usual, what’s going on?’” Meijden said. “It’s great to see events like this. … It’s worth it to organize anything here. I believe we all have things in common.”

For many, the most memorable part of the day came with an onstage promposal. Wyatt Lendvay, Grant’s little brother, took the mic after indie band Growing Boys wrapped their set and asked his girlfriend, Mia Valdivia, to the senior prom. Without hesitation, she screamed, “I say yes!” into the mic.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Frank Sinatra’s “L.O.V.E.” blasted from the speakers. Festival goers reached for each other, and broke out in song, hand-in-hand.

“The energy is just lovely,” DePaul senior Janey Hynes said. “I feel like everyone is just here having a good time — everyone is dancing, partying, enjoying the beautiful music — lots of love.”

In a city stitched together by porch shows, backyard bands and neighborhood pride, Grant Slam offered more than just music — it allowed people to come together.

Lendvay’s parting advice?

“Go host a show,” Lendvay said. “Go research some laws and realize that you can. Call a friend with some speakers. Go support local art. Go to shows and enjoy your life.”

