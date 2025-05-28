Provost Salma Ghanem to step down following the next academic year

DePaul University Provost Salma Ghanem is stepping down from her position at the end of next school year.

In an email to the university Tuesday morning, president Robert L. Manuel wrote Ghanem has been a leader through “the most challenging moments in higher education,” referencing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ghanem has been a member of the DePaul community for over 10 years, starting as the dean of the College of Communication in 2014. During her time as dean, she helped Carol Marin and Don Mosely – cofounders of the Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence – bring the center to life.

“She’s the inspiration of our center,” Marin said. “I think she has given our program at DePaul all of the impetus she could.”

According to Marin, Ghanem and Father Dennis Holtschneider, the university president at the time, wanted to expand the journalism program. To do this, they collaborated with Marin and Moseley who were working on DePaul’s Documentary Project housed at DePaul where students interned on broadcast and print journalism projects.

Ghanem wanted to further develop this program and use these news business connections to help students gain valuable real life experience, according to Marin,

The Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence was then created in the fall of 2016, named by Ghanem herself, according to Marin.

“I think that she brings the world to the doorstep of DePaul,” Marin said. “I think she has done so much for the university with her presence here.”

Ghanem became acting provost in 2018, and interim provost in 2019. In 2021, Ghanem took on the role of provost permanently.

Manuel said Ghanem’s philosophies of collaboration, academic excellence and her “unwavering belief in the power of our Catholic, Vincentian mission” has made her a valuable member of the DePaul community for over 10 years.

“She has never been afraid of a controversy or telling the truth wherever the truth may lead you,” Marin said. “Salma always had our back.”

Ghanem said nothing prompted her decision to step down, but after the next school year, she will have been in a provost position for close to eight years.

“I will be taking a leave where I will be spending time, reading, writing and reflecting,” Ghanem said.

By announcing her step down a year early, Ghanem hopes to ensure a seamless transition for her successor. Next year, she plans to “continue leading academic affairs and the implementation of the strategic plan and to help facilitate the transition”.

DePaul is undertaking a national search for the next provost for the university, and Manuel will work in close collaboration with shared governance partners throughout the process and will share more information when it becomes available.

Ghanem hopes her successor will embrace DePaul’s Vincentian mission and “continue supporting the great work that takes place at DePaul”.

“​​It’s been an honor serving in this role and I look forward to the work ahead,” Ghanem said.