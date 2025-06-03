The power of writing and performing: Anna Shoemaker opens for Mallrat

The contrast of the soft vocals and guitar of Anna Shoemaker versus the upbeat, pop sounds of Mallrat (also known as Grace Shaw), came together to create one exciting show at Lincoln Hall on Friday, May 16.

Shoemaker describes her new album, “Someone Should Stop Her,” as a “breakup record.” By contrast, Mallrat’s new album, “Light Hit My Face Like A Straight Right,” is more about the beauty of Australia’s suburbia.

One similarity between the artists’ albums is the importance behind the words they are singing. Concertgoer Susan Welte said that music is vital in sharing how people are all feeling.

“When we’re younger, poetry and stuff like that feels embarrassing,” Welte said. “You’re like, ‘oh my god, no one look at my journal,’ but the older you get, I feel like music and art are so important.”

Shoemaker said she does not have a limit and is not bothered by how much of her personal life she shares in her music.

“By the time the songs come out, I’ve kind of sat with it for long enough,” Shoemaker said. “I’ve been writing songs since I was really young. It feels very familiar to me.”

Shoemaker thinks the theme in her song “Wishful Thinking,” which is about wanting to be able to go back and redo something from the start, connects with audiences.

“It’s honestly always amazing when people can relate,” Shoemaker said. “The more people that relate, the less crazy I feel and just it’s really cool.”

Concerts can be vital in helping artists grow — that is especially true for Shoemaker, who is the opener for Mallrat across the entire U.S. tour.

Elijah Rhodenhiser traveled from Phoenix, AZ, to see Mallrat. He had not heard of Anna Shoemaker before that night but said “she was fantastic.”

“There was a point at which almost every band that I got into was someone who opened for someone else,” Rhodenhiser said. “It’s not quite that extreme now but it’s still such a great way, you get a different experience.”

A tour can bring so many great opportunities to artists through exposure, experience and community building, especially with smaller venues.

“That small to midsize crowd is just really incredible,” Rhodenhiser said. “You have the connection between everyone in the crowd and the people on stage become so much closer, with a huge show you lose some of that inevitable.”

Shoemaker loves being able to find relatability within a whole crowd of people. She said it’s important in growing as an artist and showing how similar people are.

“Having the opportunity to tour is like a dream to me,” she continued. “The fact that anyone is listening to my music at all is just really a dream.”

Shoemaker and Mallrat have been on tour together since April 30 and will continue until June 5.

