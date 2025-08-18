18 can’t-miss events to begin your DePaul quarter

DeBlock Party
11–4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24
Cacciatore Stadium
DeBlock Party is an event for all fans, alumni and community to attend that includes a wide variety of free family-friendly activities including music, face painters, inflatables, yard games, enter-to-wins and an opportunity to interact with DePaul staff, coaches and student-athletes.
Men’s Soccer v. Oakland @ 12:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer v. Loyola @ 4:00 p.m.
S’mores Night
6–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30
The Quad (Lincoln Park)
Toast marshmallows at a build-your-own s’mores bar and enjoy music, games and a cozy night outside with fellow students.
Movie Monday: Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning
8–9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1
The Quad (Lincoln Park)
Students will watch Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (2025) and enjoy popcorn and candy while watching the movie on a large screen on the Quad!
Crafts for Your Crib
7–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2
Student Center, Atrium (Lincoln Park)
Personalize your space with DIY crafts — perfect for dorms, apartments or anywhere you call home this year.
DePaul After Dark: Trivia Jam
7:30–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4
Student Center (Lincoln Park), 120 AB
Students will get to complete different trivia Kahoot games for a chance to win prizes.
DePaul Comedy Club ft Chinedu Unaka
7–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5
Student Center Room 120AB
Laugh along with Chinedu Unaka, a rising comic who’s been seen on “Abbott Elementary”, “Insecure” and “Netflix Is A Joke”.
Big Bus Tours
5–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6
Student Center Front Porch (Lincoln Park)
Hop on a double-decker bus for a free city tour of Chicago’s biggest landmarks and hidden gems.
Movie on the Quad: How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
8–10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7
The Quad (Lincoln Park)
Join us for Movie on the Quad as we watch How to Train Your Dragon (2025)! We will have popcorn and other refreshments! Bring a blanket for the movie, too!
Sunset Yoga
6:30–7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8
The Quad
Join The Ray for an outdoor yoga session designed for all levels as the sun sets over campus.
Blue Demon Bingo
6–8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8
Student Center (Lincoln Park), 120 AB
Join us for an exciting evening of fun, prizes and school spirit at Blue Demon Bingo!
Blue Demon Welcome (New Student Convocation)
3–7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Quad
Celebrate the start of your DePaul journey with a welcome rally, academic procession and Chicago-style food fest.
Loop Block Party
1–5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10
DePaul Center, 11th Floor
Kick off the year downtown with arcade games, body paint, food and more at this all-Loop celebration.
Traditions Tailgate
5–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10
Cacciatore Stadium
Enjoy free T-shirts, Chicago’s best food trucks and a chance to meet DePaul coaches, student-athletes and DIBS. Show your Blue Demon pride at the ultimate student experience!
Lemonade Stand & Calendar Drop
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
Loop Life Office, DePaul Center 125
Pick up a full list of fall events, meet other Loop students and grab a free lemonade.
Local Business & Part-Time Job Expo
Noon–3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
The Quad
Looking for a job? Local employers will be on hand and mini donuts.
Involvement Fair & Real Life Recess
1–4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12
The Quad
Meet student orgs, play games and find your place in campus life and The DePaulia will be there.
Crafternoon: Room Decor
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15
Loop Life Office, DePaul Center 125
Drop by and make something fun to decorate your room — all supplies provided.=
Loop Involvement Fair
1–4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16
DePaul Center Concourse
Meet Loop-based orgs and departments to find clubs and communities that match your interests.