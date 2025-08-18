18 can’t-miss events to begin your DePaul quarter

11–4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24

Cacciatore Stadium

DeBlock Party is an event for all fans, alumni and community to attend that includes a wide variety of free family-friendly activities including music, face painters, inflatables, yard games, enter-to-wins and an opportunity to interact with DePaul staff, coaches and student-athletes.

Men’s Soccer v. Oakland @ 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer v. Loyola @ 4:00 p.m.

6–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30

The Quad (Lincoln Park)

Toast marshmallows at a build-your-own s’mores bar and enjoy music, games and a cozy night outside with fellow students.

8–9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1

The Quad (Lincoln Park)

Students will watch Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (2025) and enjoy popcorn and candy while watching the movie on a large screen on the Quad!

7–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2

Student Center, Atrium (Lincoln Park)

Personalize your space with DIY crafts — perfect for dorms, apartments or anywhere you call home this year.

7:30–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4

Student Center (Lincoln Park), 120 AB

Students will get to complete different trivia Kahoot games for a chance to win prizes.

7–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5

Student Center Room 120AB

Laugh along with Chinedu Unaka, a rising comic who’s been seen on “Abbott Elementary”, “Insecure” and “Netflix Is A Joke”.

5–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6

Student Center Front Porch (Lincoln Park)

Hop on a double-decker bus for a free city tour of Chicago’s biggest landmarks and hidden gems.

8–10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7

The Quad (Lincoln Park)

Join us for Movie on the Quad as we watch How to Train Your Dragon (2025)! We will have popcorn and other refreshments! Bring a blanket for the movie, too!

6:30–7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8

The Quad

Join The Ray for an outdoor yoga session designed for all levels as the sun sets over campus.

6–8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8

Student Center (Lincoln Park), 120 AB

Join us for an exciting evening of fun, prizes and school spirit at Blue Demon Bingo!

3–7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9

The Quad

Celebrate the start of your DePaul journey with a welcome rally, academic procession and Chicago-style food fest.

1–5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10

DePaul Center, 11th Floor

Kick off the year downtown with arcade games, body paint, food and more at this all-Loop celebration.

5–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10

Cacciatore Stadium

Enjoy free T-shirts, Chicago’s best food trucks and a chance to meet DePaul coaches, student-athletes and DIBS. Show your Blue Demon pride at the ultimate student experience!

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11

Loop Life Office, DePaul Center 125

Pick up a full list of fall events, meet other Loop students and grab a free lemonade.

Noon–3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11

The Quad

Looking for a job? Local employers will be on hand and mini donuts.

1–4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12

The Quad

Meet student orgs, play games and find your place in campus life and The DePaulia will be there.

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15

Loop Life Office, DePaul Center 125

Drop by and make something fun to decorate your room — all supplies provided.=

1–4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16

DePaul Center Concourse

Meet Loop-based orgs and departments to find clubs and communities that match your interests.