Live Blog: Surge of immigration agents expected in Chicago

El Grito Chicago, a Mexican Independence Day festival, has been postponed due to immigration enforcement concerns.
That’s according to a Thursday announcement by the festival’s organizers.
“It was a painful decision, but holding El Grito Chicago at this time puts the safety of our community at stake – and that’s a risk we are unwilling to take,” read El Grito Chicago’s statement on Instagram.
The two-day event was scheduled to take place at Grant Park starting Sept. 13. Food, live music, and attractions were planned for attendees.
Full refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets through the festival’s website or TicketSignup. No rescheduled dates have been announced.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was concerned that ICE would target Mexican Independence Day events in Chicago during a news conference on Tuesday.
Michelada Festival, another Chicago Latine celebration, was cancelled last May also due to worries about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and artists’ visas. Other Latine cultural events, such as the Suenos Music Festival in May and Pilsen’s Fiesta del Sol in late July, went on despite ICE fears.
Other Mexican Independence Day celebrations are still set to proceed, including Little Village’s Annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade.