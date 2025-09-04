Live Blog: Surge of immigration agents expected in Chicago

President Trump has repeatedly discussed sending National Guard Troops to Chicago to address crime in the city, which he called a “hell hole.”

“We’re going in. I didn’t say when,” Trump said at the White House on Sept. 2. Gov. JB Pritzker has resisted Trump’s efforts, calling it an “overreach.”

On Tuesday, Trump said he would “love to have” Pritzker call him requesting troops. Pritzker said in response, “Let me be clear: The president is begging me to call him, to ask him to do something that we don’t want.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an Executive Order on Aug. 30 meant to protect residents if the National Guard and ICE arrive.

“We do not want to see tanks in our streets,” Johnson said at a City Hall event. “We do not want to see families ripped apart.”

According to the Mayor Katrina Thompson of Broadview, a “large-scale enforcement campaign” will be coming and is expected to last 45 days.

She said the Broadview immigration facility will be the “primary processing location.” The suburb is 40 miles away from downtown Chicago.

Additionally, the Pentagon authorized the use of Naval Station Great Lakes, just outside Chicago, as a staging ground for federal operations targeting undocumented immigrants.

Trump has already deployed the National Guard in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

Trump has not yet confirmed when he will be sending the National Guard to Chicago, or how many he will send. He also said the administration is considering sending the Guard to New Orleans instead.

“We’re making a determination now,” Trump said on Sept. 3 to reporters in the Oval Office. “Do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite, you know, quite tough, quite bad?”

— LiLi Jarvenpa, Editor-in-Chief

This is a developing story. Come back for updates below.