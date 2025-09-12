12 things to do on campus next week: Volleyball, Loop involvement fair, Doctor Who club and more

12–2 p.m Saturday, Sept. 13

McGrath Arena/Sullivan Athletic Center

Cheer on DePaul’s Volleyball team this Saturday in their game against Central Arkansas.

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15

Loop Life Office, DePaul Center 125

Drop by and make something fun to decorate your room — all supplies provided.

6:30–8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15

Levan Center, Room 100

Learn about DePaul’s Black Student Union while playing games with a chance to win prizes.

1–4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16

DePaul Center Concourse

Meet Loop-based orgs and departments to find clubs and communities that match your interests.

5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16 / 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18

DePaul Center Concourse, Esports Gaming Center

DePaul Fighters is the Esports Center’s fighting division and is gearing up to get their competitive teams together for different games.

Tryouts for “Tekken 8” and “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” will be held on Sept. 16. Tryouts for “Street Fighter 6” and “Guilty Gear: –Strive–” will be held on Sept. 18.

5–8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 18

Sheffield Parking Garage (2331 N Sheffield Ave.)

Roll up to this multicultural roller rink fair, where you can learn about different cultural organizations at DePaul and enjoy catering from local restaurants.

8–9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16

Ozanam Hall, First Floor Lounge

Join the Latinx Cultural Center for an hour of presentations and snacks while making DIY tissue banners.

4–6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17

DePaul Center, 11th Floor Terrace

Enjoy free food and socialize with fellow students and faculty in the CDM while overlooking the Loop campus.

6–9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17

Levan Center, Room 100

Whovians unite! Fans of Doctor Who can gather at this club to watch and discuss the franchise together.

7–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18

Arts & Letters Hall, Room 112

Whether you’re an established francophile or just curious about French culture, stop by the French Club’s welcome meeting to enjoy some free cuisine and learn about their plans for the year.

4–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19

Lincoln Park Student Center, Parking Lot H

The DePaul Activities Board will host their annual “Rock the Block” party, including live performances, a zipline and a mechanical bull. How long can you stay on?

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22

Lincoln Park Student Center, Room 120 A/B

Meet student and faculty advisors for different study abroad programs at DePaul and learn about how DePaul operates abroad.