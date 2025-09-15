Faculty Council cuts Incomplete grade deadline from two quarters to one

Faculty Council has updated their Incomplete (IN) Grade policy starting autumn quarter.

Incomplete grades are temporary grades issued to grant students more time to finish coursework. To receive an IN grade, the student must be under unforeseen circumstances that prevent them from completing the course’s required workload on time.

If the student fails to complete their work by the end of the deadline, their grade for the class will be assigned an F.

The grace period for an IN grade, which was previously two terms, has been reduced to one. Although the instructor cannot lengthen the grace period, they may shorten it if they wish to. Students will receive multiple messages from the University Registrar specifying the end date of the grace period.

Additionally, under the updated policy, students must submit a form to request an IN grade, which will be available when the window for IN requests opens in week eight of autumn quarter.

Students are still required to have a satisfactory record in completion of past coursework; however, the instructor’s permission is now required for the student to receive a grade of IN.

The window to submit an IN Grade Request is after the class withdrawal deadline and before the last day of class. Instructors have until the last day of final exams to approve the request.

