Inspire DePaul September
DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
Donate
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
Have a tip?
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
Inspire DePaul September
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia

Faculty Council cuts Incomplete grade deadline from two quarters to one

Incomplete grades now limited to one quarter; new request form and approval process added
Khadija Mujahid, Asst. News Editor / September 15, 2025
LiLi Jarvenpa
Students walk to class on Thursday, April 3, 2025, outside of the Schmitt Academic Center. DePaul’s new Incomplete Grade policy goes into effect this quarter.

Faculty Council has updated their Incomplete (IN) Grade policy starting autumn quarter.

Incomplete grades are temporary grades issued to grant students more time to finish coursework. To receive an IN grade, the student must be under unforeseen circumstances that prevent them from completing the course’s required workload on time.

If the student fails to complete their work by the end of the deadline, their grade for the class will be assigned an F.

The grace period for an IN grade, which was previously two terms, has been reduced to one. Although the instructor cannot lengthen the grace period, they may shorten it if they wish to. Students will receive multiple messages from the University Registrar specifying the end date of the grace period.

Additionally, under the updated policy, students must submit a form to request an IN grade, which will be available when the window for IN requests opens in week eight of autumn quarter.

Students are still required to have a satisfactory record in completion of past coursework; however, the instructor’s permission is now required for the student to receive a grade of IN.

The window to submit an IN Grade Request is after the class withdrawal deadline and before the last day of class. Instructors have until the last day of final exams to approve the request.

Related Stories:

 

Support Student Journalism!

The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.

We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.



View Story Comments
Print this Story