DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
12 DePaul games to watch this week: women’s softball, men’s tennis, soccer and more

Women’s softball and men’s tennis start up their fall seasons as women and men’s soccer are halfway through their seasons
Peyton Hopp and Laura Vázquez David / September 20, 2025
Laura Vázquez David
DePaul cheers for their teammate Kali Blount against Providence on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Cacciatore Stadium. DePaul women’s softball starts their fall season on Sept. 21.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

The Blue Demons start up their season in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the ITA All Americans. They finished last season with a 13-11 (.542) overall record.

Women’s softball v. Notre Dame @ 10 a.m. 

DePaul plays their first game of eight during the fall season. This will be head coach Liz Bouck-Jagielski’s second year at the helm. They finished with a 16-32 (.333) overall record last season.

Women’s softball v. Bryant & Stratton @ 12:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball v. Loyola Chicago @ 1 p.m. 

Gentile Arena (Chicago, Ill.)

Streaming on ESPN+

DePaul women’s volleyball is on a four-game winning streak. They have 476 kills — 50 more kills than their opponents. 

Monday, Sept. 22

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

Men’s golf, Badger Invitational @ Madison, Wis. 

The Blue Demons head to Madison, Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational. They finished in 10th place at the Highlands Invitational; they posted a 290 as a team, tying for the best team round in an opening season tournament for DePaul since 2019.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

Men’s golf, Badger Invitational @ Madison, Wis. 

Men’s soccer v. Bowling Green @ 2 p.m. 

Wish Field

Streaming on Marquee Sports Network

DePaul men’s soccer lost their first game of the season on Sept. 13 against Drake, 0-1. So far in the season, they’ve had 15.6 shots per game compared to their opponents who have 10.9.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

Women’s soccer v. Butler @ 6 p.m.

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl (Indianapolis, Ind.) 

Streaming on ESPN+

DePaul women’s soccer have lost four of their last five games, and they’ve only made one goal in the last five games. 

Thursday, Sept. 25

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Oklahoma

Friday, Sept. 26

Men’s tennis, Milwaukee Tennis Classic @ Milwaukee, Wis.

Men’s tennis, Notre Dame Invitational @ South Bend, Ind.

Women’s volleyball v. UConn @ 7 p.m. 

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 27

Men’s tennis, Milwaukee Tennis Classic @ Milwaukee, Wis.

Men’s tennis, Notre Dame Invitational @ South Bend, Ind.

Men’s soccer v. Creighton @ 2 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s volleyball v. Providence  @ 4 p.m. 

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

