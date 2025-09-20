12 DePaul games to watch this week: women’s softball, men’s tennis, soccer and more

Sunday, Sept. 21

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

The Blue Demons start up their season in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the ITA All Americans. They finished last season with a 13-11 (.542) overall record.

Women’s softball v. Notre Dame @ 10 a.m.

DePaul plays their first game of eight during the fall season. This will be head coach Liz Bouck-Jagielski’s second year at the helm. They finished with a 16-32 (.333) overall record last season.

Women’s softball v. Bryant & Stratton @ 12:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball v. Loyola Chicago @ 1 p.m.

Gentile Arena (Chicago, Ill.)

Streaming on ESPN+

DePaul women’s volleyball is on a four-game winning streak. They have 476 kills — 50 more kills than their opponents.

Monday, Sept. 22

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

Men’s golf, Badger Invitational @ Madison, Wis.

The Blue Demons head to Madison, Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational. They finished in 10th place at the Highlands Invitational; they posted a 290 as a team, tying for the best team round in an opening season tournament for DePaul since 2019.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

Men’s golf, Badger Invitational @ Madison, Wis.

Men’s soccer v. Bowling Green @ 2 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on Marquee Sports Network

DePaul men’s soccer lost their first game of the season on Sept. 13 against Drake, 0-1. So far in the season, they’ve had 15.6 shots per game compared to their opponents who have 10.9.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Okla.

Women’s soccer v. Butler @ 6 p.m.

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Streaming on ESPN+

DePaul women’s soccer have lost four of their last five games, and they’ve only made one goal in the last five games.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Men’s tennis, ITA All Americans @ Tulsa, Oklahoma

Friday, Sept. 26

Men’s tennis, Milwaukee Tennis Classic @ Milwaukee, Wis.

Men’s tennis, Notre Dame Invitational @ South Bend, Ind.

Women’s volleyball v. UConn @ 7 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 27

Men’s tennis, Milwaukee Tennis Classic @ Milwaukee, Wis.

Men’s tennis, Notre Dame Invitational @ South Bend, Ind.

Men’s soccer v. Creighton @ 2 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s volleyball v. Providence @ 4 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on ESPN+