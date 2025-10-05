10 DePaul games to watch this week: Men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and more

Sunday, Oct. 5

Women’s volleyball v. Marquette @ 3 p.m.

Al McGuire Center

Streaming on ESPN+

The Blue Demons played their Dig Pink Day game today and lost to Creighton in four sets. Despite the loss, DePaul is tied for third place in the Big East standings; they have the same conference record (2-1) as Xavier, Marquette and Georgetown.

Women’s tennis, Michigan State Classic @ East Lansing, Mich.

Men’s tennis, Hope College RSM Invite @ Hollard, Mich.

Monday, Oct. 6

Men’s golf, West Bay Collegiate Invitational @ Estero, Fla.

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Men’s soccer v. Bradley @ 6 p.m.

Shea Stadium

Streaming on ESPN+

DePaul men’s soccer is currently on a three game losing streak. They have only made one goal within the past three games, while their opponents have made eight goals.

Men’s golf, West Bay Collegiate Invitational @ Estero, Fla.

Friday, Oct. 10

Women’s volleyball v. St. John’s @ 6 p.m.

Carnesecca Arena

Women’s tennis, Rocket Invitational @ Toledo, Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 11

Women’s volleyball v. Seton Hall @ 4 p.m.

Walsh Gymnasium

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s soccer v. Georgetown @ 4 p.m.

Shaw Field

Streaming on ESPN+

The Blue Demons have only won three games so far this season. They’ve made two goals within the past five games, while their opponents have made seven.

Men’s soccer v. Akron @ 5 p.m.

FirstEnergy Stadium

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s tennis, Rocket Invitational @ Toledo, Ohio