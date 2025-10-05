Puerto Rican Governor Jenniffer González Colón ‘not wanted’ in Chicago

Chicago’s Puerto Rican community leaders and organizations have voiced their opposition to a visit from Puerto Rico’s governor, Jenniffer González Colón, in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 3 by 26th Ward alderperson Jessie Fuentes.

The governor’s proposed appearance would take place during the Argentina v. Puerto Rico soccer game on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field.

“At a time when immigrant communities in Chicago are under relentless attack by ICE, González’s presence is not only unwelcome, it is harmful,” read the statement.

González Colón is affiliated with the New Progressive Party, which is pro-statehood. She was appointed to her position in January 2025. She is a founding leader of Latinos for Trump, an organization that aims to promote and rally support for the current administration’s initiatives.

The signatories emphasize that Chicago’s Puerto Rican community stands in solidarity with oppressed people and immigrants. González has previously supported anti-immigration policies and is in favor of Act 60. The law provides tax incentives for individuals who establish residency in Puerto Rico, which many believe contributes to local displacement.

“We will not provide a platform to someone whose politics divide, provide, and endanger our neighbors,” the statement continued.

Signatories included State Sens. Omar Aquino and Karina Villa, state Rep. Lilian Jiménez, multiple Chicago alderpersons, the Puerto Rican Agenda of Chicago, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center and other various community organizations.

The statement came as tensions over immigration operations escalate in the city, with raids occurring daily in immigrant communities including South Shore, Back of the Yards and Humboldt Park.

Hours after the post was uploaded, Alderperson Fuentes was handcuffed by ICE agents while asking about a patient’s warrant at Humboldt Park Health hospital. She was released shortly after.