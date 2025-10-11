Nine DePaul games to watch this week: Women’s softball, women’s volleyball, soccer and more

Sunday, Oct. 12

Women’s softball v. Illinois State @ 12 p.m.

Marian Kneer Softball Stadium

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Women’s soccer v. Seton Hall @ 5 p.m.

Owen T. Carroll Athletic Field

Streaming on ESPN+

The Blue Demons haven’t won a game against any of their Big East opponents yet this year. In the past few years, they’ve won at least one or more conference games. In 2022, they only won one conference game.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

The DePaul men’s tennis team secured seven wins — four singles and three doubles — at the Hope College Invite from Oct. 3-5.

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Senior Hannah Smith took home the only DePaul singles victory on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Michigan State Classic.

Friday, Oct. 17

Women’s volleyball v. Butler @ 7 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

Since the start of their conference play, they’ve gone 3-2. In two of those wins, they’ve swept their opponents.

Cross Country, Bradley Pink Invitational @ Peoria, Illinois

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Men’s soccer v. Georgetown @ 12 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on ESPN+

The last time the men’s soccer team won a game was on Sept. 7 against Loyola Chicago. Since then, they’ve lost four games and tied two games.

Women’s soccer v. Creighton @ 3 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s volleyball v. Xavier @ 5 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.