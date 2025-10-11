Wintrust September 26, 2025
Nine DePaul games to watch this week: Women’s softball, women’s volleyball, soccer and more

Men’s and women’s soccer start to wrap up their season as women’s volleyball has won half of their games against Big East opponents.
Peyton Hopp, Sports Editor / October 11, 2025
Laura Vázquez David
Kali Blout gets ready to run against Providence on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Cacciatore Stadium. DePaul women’s softball ended their 2025 season with a 16-32 overall record.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Women’s softball v. Illinois State @ 12 p.m.

Marian Kneer Softball Stadium

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Women’s soccer v. Seton Hall @ 5 p.m.

Owen T. Carroll Athletic Field

Streaming on ESPN+

The Blue Demons haven’t won a game against any of their Big East opponents yet this year. In the past few years, they’ve won at least one or more conference games. In 2022, they only won one conference game. 

Thursday, Oct. 16

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

The DePaul men’s tennis team secured seven wins — four singles and three doubles — at the Hope College Invite from Oct. 3-5. 

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Senior Hannah Smith took home the only DePaul singles victory on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Michigan State Classic. 

Friday, Oct. 17

Women’s volleyball v. Butler @ 7 p.m. 

McGrath-Phillips Arena 

Streaming on ESPN+

Since the start of their conference play, they’ve gone 3-2. In two of those wins, they’ve swept their opponents.

Cross Country, Bradley Pink Invitational @ Peoria, Illinois

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Men’s soccer v. Georgetown @ 12 p.m. 

Wish Field 

Streaming on ESPN+

The last time the men’s soccer team won a game was on Sept. 7 against Loyola Chicago. Since then, they’ve lost four games and tied two games. 

Women’s soccer v. Creighton @ 3 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s volleyball v. Xavier @ 5 p.m. 

McGrath-Phillips Arena 

Streaming on ESPN+

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

