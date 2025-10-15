Wintrust September 26, 2025
DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
Breaking: DePaul men’s basketball exhibition game against Loyola Chicago will not be broadcast

The game was set to air on Marquee Sports Network.
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / October 14, 2025
Kit Wiberg
NJ Benson dribbles the ball during a game against Seton Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. NJ Benson averages 2.2 rebounds per game against Big East opponents.

In a post published on X on Tuesday, DePaul basketball announced that the exhibition game against Loyola Chicago on Oct. 19 “will no longer be broadcast due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The post encouraged fans to attend the game and attached a link to purchase tickets. 

The game was scheduled to air on Marquee Sports Network. 

The exhibition game against Loyola Chicago marks the return of the Red Line Rivalry. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2022. It is the first chance fans have to see the Blue Demons in action in year two with Chris Holtmann at the helm. 



