11 DePaul games to watch this week: Men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf, and more

Sunday, Oct. 19

Men’s basketball v. Loyola Chicago @ 6 p.m.

Wintrust Arena

This will be DePaul’s first game of the season. The first 250 DePaul students in the student section get a free DePaul bucket hat.

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

DePaul continues in the ITA Midwest Regional — This is DePaul’s first time hosting the Regional.

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Atkins Tennis Center

DePaul heads down state to Illinois to compete in the ITA Midwest Regional. Six of the Blue Demons will be participating in this event.

Monday, Oct. 20

Men’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Chicago, Ill.

XS Tennis Village

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Atkins Tennis Center

Men’s golf, Dayton Flyer Invitational @ Kettering, Ohio

The Blue Demons finished in last place at the West Bay Collegiate Invitational with a score of 876 (+12). The Dayton Flyer Invitational will be the last of their fall season until they start back up again at the Wexford Intercollegiate on Feb. 16.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Women’s tennis, ITA Midwest Regional @ Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Atkins Tennis Center

Men’s golf, Dayton Flyer Invitational @ Kettering, Ohio

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Women’s soccer v. UConn @ 3 p.m.

Wish Field

Streaming on Marquee Sports Network

The Blue Demons won their first conference game of the season against Seton Hall, 2-1. DePaul is one of four teams in the Big East that has only won one conference game.

Friday, Oct. 24

Women’s volleyball v. Villanova @ 6 p.m.

Jake Nevin Fieldhouse

DePaul is currently tied in fourth place with Villanova in the Big East standings. They have a record of 4-2; they’re currently on a two game winning streak.

Men’s basketball v. Notre Dame @ TBA

Joyce Center

Saturday, Oct. 25

Women’s volleyball v. Georgetown @ 6 p.m.

McDonough Arena

Women’s soccer v. St. John’s @ 6 p.m.

Belson Stadium

Streaming on ESPN+

Men’s soccer v. Marquette @ 7 p.m.

Valley Fields

Streaming on ESPN+

Women’s basketball v. Milwaukee @ 7:15 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

This will be DePaul’s first game of the season. They finished last season with a 13-19 overall record.