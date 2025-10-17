10 things to do on campus and in Chicago this week

Lincoln Park Zoo: Fall Fest

Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 26

Lincoln Park Zoo

Enjoy a variety of fall-themed activities at the Lincoln Park Zoo this fall, from roasting s’mores to picking pumpkins. Attendance is free.

Arts in the Dark Festival

6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18

State Street from Lake to Van Buren

Celebrate Halloween with Chicago’s annual festival — a chance to see decorated floats, buy from local vendors and dance to live music.

DePaul Night at the Art Institute

5 – 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 23

Art Institute of Chicago

Get free admission to the museum and all exhibitions for yourself and up to 10 guests. Make sure to bring your DePaul I.D.

Queer Film Club Movie Night

6 – 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20

O’Connell Hall/LGBTQIA Resource Center

Join DePaul’s Queer Club for a showing of “The Corpse Bride.” Popcorn and snacks will be provided.

Register to Vote

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Lincoln Park Student Center

Visit Vote DePaul’s information table to learn about registering to vote and participating in your local elections.

The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety

7 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21

Lincoln Park Student Center

Come see a two-person circus perform tricks on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.

Chicago Artisan Market

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19

Morgan MFG

Shop for artisan-made goods from over 115 vendors in an indoor, pet-friendly market that will offer food and drinks.

Fall 2025 Volunteer Fair

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday Oct 19

Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Wicker Park

Learn how you can get involved in your community while browsing booths from over twenty local non-profits. Food and drink will be served.

Tall Tour

Saturday Oct. 18

Warwick Allerton

Though people of all heights are welcome, tall people can meet those like them and bond over their shared height. Join the tall tour group chat to get more information about where and when the event will be held.

Halloween Town Pop-Up Experience

Now – Nov. 16

Treehouse Chicago

Step into this Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired pop up bar for food, drinks and an unforgettably spooky experience.