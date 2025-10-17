10 things to do on campus and in Chicago this week

Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 26
Lincoln Park Zoo
Enjoy a variety of fall-themed activities at the Lincoln Park Zoo this fall, from roasting s’mores to picking pumpkins. Attendance is free.
6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18
State Street from Lake to Van Buren
Celebrate Halloween with Chicago’s annual festival — a chance to see decorated floats, buy from local vendors and dance to live music.
DePaul Night at the Art Institute
5 – 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 23
Art Institute of Chicago
Get free admission to the museum and all exhibitions for yourself and up to 10 guests. Make sure to bring your DePaul I.D.
6 – 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20
O’Connell Hall/LGBTQIA Resource Center
Join DePaul’s Queer Club for a showing of “The Corpse Bride.” Popcorn and snacks will be provided.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21
Lincoln Park Student Center
Visit Vote DePaul’s information table to learn about registering to vote and participating in your local elections.
The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety
7 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21
Lincoln Park Student Center
Come see a two-person circus perform tricks on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19
Morgan MFG
Shop for artisan-made goods from over 115 vendors in an indoor, pet-friendly market that will offer food and drinks.
12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday Oct 19
Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Wicker Park
Learn how you can get involved in your community while browsing booths from over twenty local non-profits. Food and drink will be served.
Saturday Oct. 18
Warwick Allerton
Though people of all heights are welcome, tall people can meet those like them and bond over their shared height. Join the tall tour group chat to get more information about where and when the event will be held.
Halloween Town Pop-Up Experience
Now – Nov. 16
Treehouse Chicago
Step into this Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired pop up bar for food, drinks and an unforgettably spooky experience.
Support Student Journalism!
The DePaulia is DePaul University’s award-winning, editorially independent student newspaper. Since 1923, student journalists have produced high-quality, on-the-ground reporting that informs our campus and city.
We rely on reader support to keep doing what we do. Donations are tax deductible through DePaul's giving page.