US vaccine policies see major shakeup with new CDC guidance and state rollbacks

Vaccine laws across the country are undergoing major changes as federal health agencies scale back requirements and reconsider long-standing mandates. This month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for the Covid-19 vaccine, recommending people consult with a health care provider before getting the vaccine — a move that is raising questions about public health and safety.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health, launched the Make America Healthy Again movement in February 2025, targeting vaccines, food policy and prescription drugs. Kennedy restricted access to the Covid-19 vaccine in August. He also supported state’s vaccine exemptions and fired all members of the CDC vaccine advisory panel.

Cedar Toavs, a nursing student at DePaul, says the changes in vaccine policy could affect public trust in vaccines.

“I think in Illinois specifically, it seems like they’re trying to implement science-backed guidance to sort of help mitigate those fears among the population,” Toavs said. “But nationwide, it does seem like there’s a lot of fearmongering around vaccines (that) will just drive the rates lower and make people sicker.”

In September, Trump said combination vaccines should be given separately to avoid autism in children, even though there has been no link between combination shots and autism.

“Don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life,” Trump said at a press conference.

Toavs says she is staying up to date on medical information to educate future patients on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, helping them make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

“As health care professionals, we have access to the latest research, and the science still says that vaccines are effective and not harmful. I think what’s been stressed to us is that we’re a resource to our community,” Toavs said.

Health care officials have expressed their concerns with the changing policies. Demetre Daskalakis, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, resigned in August citing that the CDC was being used to promote policies that are not scientific.

In his letter of resignation posted on X, Daskalakis wrote, “The recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.”

Some states are making their own vaccine policies for their residents. New York declared a statewide disaster emergency to ensure vaccine access for residents.

Florida is making moves to end all vaccine mandates, with the Florida surgeon general saying, “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order to protect life-saving immunization access for Illinoisans, ensuring that residents can get vaccinated during “the anticipated rise in seasonal respiratory illnesses later this fall.”

At DePaul, students must provide proof of vaccine requirements to attend classes, including tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, as well as measles, mumps, rubella and meningococcal conjugate.

If students’ vaccinations are not up to date, they are unable to register for classes; however, there is a grace period. The Tdap, or tetanus, vaccine lasts for 10 years and usually expires while students are in college.

Chloe Cardoza, a student assistant at DePaul’s registrar’s office, said immunization requirements are important to keep everyone’s vaccinations up to date.

“I think if it’s not a requirement, some people here wouldn’t get them at all,” Cardoza said. “I feel like a lot of people don’t even know that it expired for them.”

She thinks it is important for students to be vaccinated to create herd immunity and protect everyone on campus.

“I really wish people took vaccines more seriously, instead of seeing it as a nuisance that’s keeping them from registering,” Cardoza said.

Brandon Swiderski, the attrition mitigation coordinator at DePaul, said the university is committed to the health and safety of the community. He said students are complying with immunization requirements at the same rate as in past years.

According to Swiderski, there have only been minor changes in compliance with the College Student Immunization Act which has been updated, and DePaul follows Illinois immunization laws. Additionally, students or their parent or guardian can now submit statements objecting to immunizations on religious grounds.

“DePaul will continue to comply with regulations and follow the guidance provided by the Illinois Department of Health on immunization requirements for students,” Swiderski said.

DePaul health insurance covers required vaccines for students.

Toavs said parents, schools and lawmakers are responsible for protecting kids since they are a vulnerable population, and that lawmakers are not doing their part.

“I want them to have to clock in for a shift during a measles outbreak and then talk to me about it,” Toavs said.

