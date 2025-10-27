How media influences Halloween costumes

As Oct. 31 creeps closer, the struggle to find the perfect Halloween costume continues. What will you be? A witch? A ghost? Or will you choose a character from one of the major blockbuster films that has come out in the past six months?

Popular culture plays an undeniable role in the costume decision. And with Instagram and TikTok, it takes just a few minutes to look up what is trending this Halloween season. The pressure to be “post-worthy,” funny, scary — or just expressive — is real.

DePaul professor Kelly Kessler specializes in communication studies, with multiple focuses including media and popular culture, as well as television and film history. She said that even though the internet gives people a chance to feel wittier with their costumes, there will probably be a lot of the same looks this year. But that won’t stop people from trying.

“The fact that we have … so much different media at our disposal gives us so many different options, whether or not the other person is gonna get it or not,” Kessler said. “There’s so much more of a business of Halloween than there used to be.”

“There’s a lot less ‘throw-a-sheet-over-your-head’ and be a ghost.”

So what can we be expecting to see this year? Courtland Hickey, the general manager of Chicago Costume near the Lincoln Park campus, stocks up on pop culture costumes and stays up to date on new TV and movie releases. At the Fullerton Avenue location, there is a wall covered with costumes inspired by movie releases from this past year such as “Lilo and Stitch” and “Wicked.” Hickey said one of the more notable products in demand this Halloween is from the anime show “KPop Demon Hunters,” as well as video game costumes.

“It’s very timeless,” Hickey said. “Everybody knows Mario, so there (is) a lot of Mario stuff.”

But that does not mean the classics are pushed aside.

“Ninjas and pirates and witches are gonna be, like, 10 times as (popular) as the pop culture stuff, usually,” Hickey said. “There’s a big fear among people about not knowing what you are.”

Sadie Gray, a DePaul senior, loves recognizable looks, as well as the more niche styles.

“There’s a thrill in doing something instantly recognizable because it connects people immediately,” Gray said. “But I’ve got a soft spot for deep cuts.”

Gray grew up in a Halloween household, one that got all the neighbors talking. She said her family went all out on the decorations, costumes and was fully committed to the theatrics.

“My little sister was actually born on Halloween, so it’s always been this sacred, chaotic holiday for us,” Gray said. “Because my family treats media like a ‘love language,’ costumes have always been a way of showing affection.”

Even so, Gray said popular culture or what’s trending does not play a large role in her costume choices. While now it is easier than ever to find an easy costume online, she still loves creating a look herself through the “hunt,” even if the result is a bit weird.

“There’s something way more personal and grittier in that process, even if the result is a little offbeat or imperfect,” she said.

This Halloween season Gray pulled together two last-minute costumes, Marla Singer from “Fight Club” and a “very low-stakes” Heat Miser from “The Year Without a Santa Claus.” One of her other two looks lined up for Halloweekend is Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman.

“I’m doing her when she’s coming undone, when her hair’s half falling out, lipstick smeared, and she’s just a total chaotic mess,” Gray said. “There’s something electric about playing with the version of a character that’s frayed at the edges.”

The second costume is Anna from “Possession.”

“Halloween season has basically become a month-long performance art piece,” she said.

