10 DePaul games to watch this week: Men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women tennis and more

Sunday, Nov. 2

Men’s tennis, ITF Features @ Harlingen, Texas

Women’s tennis, Purdue Invite @ West Lafayette, Ind.

This will be the Blue Demon’s last contest in the fall. They will resume play on January 9-11, 2026.

Monday, Nov. 3

Men’s basketball v. Chicago State @ 7 p.m.

Wintrust Arena

This will be DePaul’s first regular season game. They won both their exhibition games against Loyola Chicago and Notre Dame.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Women’s basketball v. Valparaiso @ 6 p.m.

Wintrust Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

This will be DePaul’s first regular season game. They won both their exhibition games against Loyola Chicago and Notre Dame. There will be free Blue Demon hats for the first 500 students in attendance.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Men’s tennis, ITA Conference Masters @ San Diego, Calif.

DePaul men’s tennis’ Alejandro Gandini and Thomas Giles have been selected to represent the Big East conference at the 2025 ITA Conference Masters Championships. Voted by the league’s coaches, Gandini will compete in singles and will play with Giles in doubles.

Men’s tennis, ITA Sectional Championships @ Ann Arbor, Mich.

Friday, Nov. 7

Men’s soccer v. Xavier @ 6 p.m.

Corcoran Field

Streaming on ESPN+

This is DePaul’s last game of the season. They’re currently on a three game losing streak.

Women’s volleyball v. Xavier @ 7 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on Marquee Network

DePaul is currently on a three game losing streak. They were swept in two of the games, while their game against Marquette on Oct. 24 they won one set.

Men’s basketball v. Stonehill @ 7 p.m.

Wintrust Arena

Streaming on ESPN+

There will be free belt bags for the first 300 students in attendance.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Women’s volleyball v. St. John’s @ 4 p.m.

McGrath-Phillips Arena

Streaming on Marquee Network

