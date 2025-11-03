STRC fall symposium: A day of exploring research and fostering community

Guest speakers and fellows presented research that explored the histories and cultures of marginalized communities at the Social Transformative Research Collaborative’s annual Fall Symposium at DePaul.

Formed by several departments — African and Black Diaspora studies, Latin America and Latino studies, Global Asian studies, Critical Ethnic Studies and the Center for Latino Research — the Social Transformation Research Collaborative (STRC) invites scholars to study topics of their interests.

Since 2022, the collaborative has been able to provide funding for about 52 scholars and have welcomed about 90 freshmen and transfer students to DePaul through their Summer Institute program.

“STRC enabled me to explore my different research interests and develop research projects that I am truly proud of,” said Bridget Salada, a current graduate fellow. “I am tremendously grateful for this experience and opportunity.”

This year’s theme centered around anti-racism, transformation and healing through the humanities. The Oct. 21 event hosted DePaul students and faculty who received research fellowships. Speakers were invited to present their current projects at the DePaul Art Museum.

DePaul student Michelle Cisneros appreciated the research topics presented at the symposium.

“I think that in the symposium, being able to talk and hear from the undergraduates and the research they have been doing is truly eye-opening,” Cisneros said. “They had such a diverse range of topics and issues that I feel we often look past and need to advocate for.”

Salada investigated colorblind narratives surrounding the NFL team Buffalo Bills. Their project looks at how the “Bills Mafia” simultaneously promotes community while also discarding the city’s history of racism towards its Black and brown members.

“Accountability and awareness of one’s own positionality are crucial parts of sustaining and nourishing that community and support,” Salada said.

Vivian Wong, an undergraduate fellow, researched how the cultural commodification of Pilsen can act as another force of gentrification. New, trendy stores or restaurants end up attracting apartment hunters and tourists. With prices in the neighborhood rising, locals in turn are pushed out.

“I want to highlight in my research that sometimes what is convenient for those who have more options could be detrimental to communities that lack that freedom of real choice,” Wong said.

Another undergraduate fellow, Karmen Johnson, researched the practice of female genital mutilation in African countries such as Somalia or Sierra Leone. With African perspectives typically overlooked, Johnson said she strived to shine a light on their experiences. Her interviews ranged from women who were impacted to why the practice is in some cases deeply cultural.

“I think it’s important we linger on the subject and talk about the multilayered issue that is FGM,” Johnson said, “Often times when it is critiqued, it is done from a Western perspective instead of from an African perspective, which often dismisses the cultural and social significance of the practice.”

Wong and Johnson both felt the symposium was beneficial in creating a supportive learning environment.

Wong said she felt comfortable because of the event’s non-judgmental atmosphere. She noted that this allowed various levels of scholars to fully engage with and learn from one another.

Johnson said the symposium helped her get positive feedback for her research.

“The questions I received and information others added to my topic helped me clarify things in my research,” Johnson said.

Program directors Billy Johnson-González and Julie Moody-Freeman shared their favorite moments from the event.

“Oftentimes when we go to an academic conference, we’re sitting down reading from a paper or a PowerPoint,” Moody-Freeman said. “But this year, we’re doing the tour of the museum, we have students’ presentations, their poster boards;it’s just really dynamic.”

Johnson-González said he liked how diverse the range of scholarships were.

“It was emotionally powerful but also very delightful because our students were there shining right alongside our faculty and external people, so it was great,” Johnson-González said.

The directors said the point of the fellowships is to help fellows grow in their future pursuits. While they pick up research skills, they further develop their critical thinking.

Johnson-González said it is a valuable thing to be informed and to understand your own awareness of where you are in history.

Current graduate fellow Rosbel Garza-Hernández said they were able to develop their job skills and sense of purpose.

“STRC has supported my professional development in numerous ways, the most impactful has been the recognition of the holistic nature of work in the humanities,” Garza-Hernandez said.

To him, having the chance to support social justice initiatives in the process was a reminder of the “importance personal relationships have in doing the work we do.”

Similarly describing their experience, Salada said people often lose sight of community because we are taught to be individualistic. The fellowship emphasized “making connections is an important part of creating community and support.”

Aligned with their mission, STRC sets the foundation for their scholars to build the bridge between academia and community.

“The collaborative brings us together at DePaul to create community and share our research and pedagogies,” said Lourdes Torres, a 2023 faculty fellow. “We are building a community of students and scholars who are interested in creating a more just world via our intellectual and activist projects.”

