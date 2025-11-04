Wintrust September 26, 2025
DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
Donate
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
Have a tip?
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia
Wintrust September 26, 2025
DePaul's Student Newspaper — Since 1923

The DePaulia

Live Updates: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Chicago State

The Blue Demons kick off their regular season at Wintrust Arena.
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Reporter / November 3, 2025
Zoey Duchene
DePaul forward NJ Benson dunks in the home opener against Chicago State at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The senior forward started in 11 games last season.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Pinned
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 9:06 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

FINAL DePaul 92 – Chicago State 62

Zoey Duchene
DePaul men’s basketball players cheer from the bench after winning the first game of the season on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Blocker and Benson led the team with 16 points each.

Blocker and Benson led the team with 16 points apiece. Pierre-Justin and Gunn each added 12 points.

The Blue Demons finished with 33 bench points, 42 points in the paint, 21 assists, 12 steals and seven blocks.

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 11:25 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Holtmann’s thoughts on the second half defense

“I did not think we played as detailed as we needed to or as hard as we needed to,” Holtmann said. “I didn’t think we played as smart as we needed to. You know, that was, and give them credit. But I also thought we created some of those issues ourselves.”

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 11:20 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Benson on what worked well for the team offensively

“I feel like our patience,” Benson said. “I think down the stretch in the second half, we got a little bit, coach likes to say we were moving a little too fast, but I think our patience was really big for us tonight, and they pressed the whole game, and I feel like we kind of executed.”

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:58 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Lineup for the last two minutes with a 29-point lead

Nate Kasher, Milijašević, Maker, McClure and Lorenz are the lineup closing out the game. 

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:48 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Pierre-Justin leading the bench unit

Zoey Duchene
DePaul Forward Théo Pierre-Justin jumps over Chicago State defenders at Wintrust Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. Pierre-Justin led the bench with 12 points.

With Pierre-Justin’s 12 points in the game so far, he has led the bench to contribute 25 points. The starters have combined for 54 points.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:45 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul continues to maintain a lead greater than 20 points

Zoey Duchene
DePaul forward Kaleb Banks gets to the free throw line against Chicago State on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. This is Banks’ first year playing for DePaul after transferring from Tulane.

forBlocker and Benson have both scored eight points in the half, with Benson getting fed the ball in the paint, dunking it four times. The team has continued to get to the free-throw line, making six free throws. They have nine assists in the half and are 3-for-8 from three.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:34 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

All the starters are back in for the Blue Demons

Zoey Duchene
DePaul guard CJ Gunn runs through Chicago State defenders at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Gunn was DePaul’s leading scorer last season, averaging 12.9 points per game.

DePaul put Maclin back in the game and now all the starters are in with a 25-point lead and 11 minutes remaining.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:28 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 65 – Chicago State 40 11:50 remaining

Benson, Blocker, Gunn and Banks are in the game for the Blue Demons with Smith. There is 11:50 remaining and DePaul has a 25-point lead.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:20 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Freshman Kruz McClure knocks down a three-pointer

McClure finally gets his first points on the board with a three-pointer. He is the only freshman to see minutes so far in the game.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:16 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 52 – Chicago State 25 15:56 remaining

Zoey Duchene
DePaul guard Layden Blocker maneuvers around Chicago State guard Lionel Larvadain III, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Blocker is entering his second season with the team.

The Blue Demons only have six points in about five minutes of play in the second half. Blocker knocked down two free throws and Benson had two dunks. The paint and free throws continue to be key on offense.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 8:06 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Starters for the second half

The starters for the second half remain the same for the Blue Demons: Maclin, Blocker, Benson, Gunn and Banks.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:55 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 46 – Chicago State 21 Halftime

The DePaul Blue Demons enter halftime with a 25-point lead. DePaul has had key contributions from returners and new additions.

Pierre-Justin is the leading scorer for the Blue Demons with 10 points and Gunn is second with nine points.

Banks has scored seven points and is 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Khaman Maker has three points and two blocks in six minutes of play. Maclin has four points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Banks, Maker and Maclin were additions from the transfer portal.

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:47 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 38 – Chicago State 19 2:20 remaining in H1

Zoey Duchene
DePaul Guard Brandon Maclin drives down the court against Chicago State on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Maclin started the game.

DePaul’s paint points, free throws and steals continue to increase.

20 points in the paint.

12 free throws.

Nine steals. Maclin has four of the nine.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:37 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Blue Demons playing a consistent style of basketball

Zoey Duchene
DePaul’s student section watch the men’s home opener at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The team averaged 72.44 points per game last season.

The Blue Demons are continuing to get in the paint, get to the free-throw line and get stops on the defensive end. DePaul has a 15-point lead with a Benson dunk and is up to seven assists.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:29 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Blue Demons’ offensive paint presence and defense giving them 13-point lead. 9:38 remaining in H1

The Blue Demons are just 2-for-8 from the three-point line. However, their paint presence is leading the offense. The Blue Demons are either scoring in the paint or getting sent to the free-throw line. The Blue Demons are up to 10 paint points and seven free throws to account for 17 of their 23 points.

On defense, DePaul has three steals (Maclin has two and Blocker has one) and two blocks (Benson and Smith). Chicago State has only scored 10 points in about 11 minutes of play.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:23 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 19 – Chicago State 10 11:39 remaining in H1

The Blue Demons have scored eight points in the paint and have knocked down five free throws to lead by nine. While DePaul is missing shots in the paint, the Blue Demons are getting fouled and sent to the free-throw line.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:15 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

First substitutions for the Blue Demons

Zoey Duchene
DePaul Forward Théo Pierre-Justin attempts a layup against Chicago State at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. This is Pierre-Justin’s second season with the team.

Jeremy Lorenz

RJ Smith

Théo Pierre-Justin

These are the first three substitutions for the Blue Demons.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:12 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 8 – Chicago State 6 15:45 remaining in H1

The Blue Demons got another three-pointer, but from Maclin. Maclin has two steals. DePaul is 3-for-8 from the field so far. Chicago State has gotten its offense going with a three-pointer and a bucket in the paint.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:06 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Gunn starting off strong

With a three-pointer and a layup, Gunn has the first five points for the Blue Demons. DePaul has one block (Benson) and one steal (Maclin).

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 7:03 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Tip is won by Benson

The game starts NOW. The Blue Demons look to start their season 1-0. DePaul is 88-14 in season openers and has won six of the last seven.

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 6:46 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Starters for the Blue Demons

Zoey Duchene
Wintrust Arena prepares for fans ahead of DePaul’s Men’s Basketball Home Opener on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. DePaul’s overall record last year was 14-20.

G Layden Blocker

G Brandon Maclin

G CJ Gunn

F Kaleb Banks

F NJ Benson

This is the group that started against Loyola Chicago.

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 6:37 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Interesting stats for tonight’s home-opener

  • This is DePaul’s 103 recognized season.
  • DePaul was selected ninth in the Big East’s preseason poll. This is the team’s highest selection since they were picked eighth in 2015-16.
  • CJ Gunn earned preseason all-conference honors. This was last done in 2020 by Charlie Moore.
  • Gunn, DePaul’s leading scorer last season, is the first leading scorer to return since Moore in 2020. DePaul is the only Big East team to return its leading scorer from the 2024-25 season.
  • NJ Benson (14 points) led the team in scoring in the exhibition against Notre Dame. RJ Smith (18 points) led the team in the exhibition against Loyola Chicago.
  • Kruz McClure did not play against Loyola Chicago because of a “lower body injury.” He played against Notre Dame.
Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 03, 2025, 6:09 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul men’s basketball to honor Malik Murray

DePaul men’s basketball announced today that it will wear a “MM” patch on its jerseys in honor of Malik Murray. Murray passed away at the age of 50, “of an apparent heart attack.” In 2023, Murray became a part of DePaul’s Board of Trustees. He was on the Finance and Investment Committee and also co-vice chair of the Athletics Committee. Murray played basketball for the Blue Demons under Joey Meyer from 1992 to 1996. He was a four-year letterwinner.

The DePaul Blue Demons open their season at home against Chicago State, following two exhibition wins against Loyola Chicago and Notre Dame. Head coach Chris Holtmann said the practices leading up to the game were “good and physical.” He said they “tried to mimic some game-like situations” for the team to stay “in a game-ready place.” Tipoff starts at 7 p.m. CST; the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.

View Story Comments
Print this Story