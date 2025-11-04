Live Updates: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Chicago State

The DePaul Blue Demons open their season at home against Chicago State, following two exhibition wins against Loyola Chicago and Notre Dame. Head coach Chris Holtmann said the practices leading up to the game were “good and physical.” He said they “tried to mimic some game-like situations” for the team to stay “in a game-ready place.” Tipoff starts at 7 p.m. CST; the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.