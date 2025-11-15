Wintrust September 26, 2025
DePaul's student-run newspaper since 1923
Live Updates: DePaul men’s basketball loses by one shot, 79-81

This will be the 39th matchup against the two teams.
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / November 14, 2025
RJ Smith dribbles down the court against Northwestern at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. This is Smith’s first season as a Blue Demon after transferring from Colorado.
Live Coverage
Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:45 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

FINAL Northwestern 81 – DePaul 79

DePaul players huddle at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. The team fell to Northwestern 81 to 79.

Martinelli makes the second free throw, and Blocker is forced to take a long, tough 3-pointer.

McClure led the Blue Demons with 15 points, followed by Blocker with 14 and Gunn with 13. DePaul had 37 bench points and 34 paint points in the game.

 

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 12:21 am
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Holtmann on how the team builds off this game

“We work really hard tomorrow in practice and work really hard on … Sunday for practice,” Holtmann said.

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 12:17 am
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Holtmann on what the team needs to do better

“We got to challenge shots better,” Holtmann said. “That’s probably the most disappointing thing coming out of this. We got to challenge shots a lot better than what we’ve done.”

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 12:14 am
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Blocker on the last play and shot

“You get three seconds, try to get three dribbles to get to the rim, or you know, get the best shot,” Blocker said. “They just double-teamed it, they read it, and I had to take up that shot.”

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 12:02 am
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins on DePaul’s performance

“I knew what we were going to face, and tried to urge our guys to be ready for that physical fight that they brought to us,” Collins said. “They were the tougher team for most of the night.”

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:42 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul sends Northwestern to the free throw line. 3.5 seconds left

Martinelli makes the first. Timeout DePaul.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:40 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul 79 – Northwestern 79 30.4 remaining

DePaul and Northwestern fans alike cheer at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. The game has been back and forth.

Wintrust is getting LOUD. Northwestern turns the ball over, but Blocker gets blocked. The game remains tied with little time left.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:38 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

McClure with the and-one to tie the game at 79

McClure drove to the basket, made the layup, and was fouled. He completes the three-point play.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:35 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Northwestern 77 – DePaul 76 2:17 remaining

DePaul players help up guard RJ Smith at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Northwestern went on a 4-0 run near the end of regulation.

Northwestern is on a 4-0 run with two made layups. The Blue Demons need to get their offense going to end this game. They have not scored since the 3:56 mark.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:32 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Northwestern not going away

DePaul leads by one with about three minutes left to play.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:29 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul gaining an advantage

Maclin hits a 3-pointer to give DePaul a one-point lead, but Martinelli responds with a jumper for Northwestern to regain the lead. McClure drove and was fouled, knocking down both free throws to retake the lead for DePaul. The Blue Demons now forced a Northwestern turnover.

McClure is making his presence known in this half. He drew an offensive foul on Northwestern and threw a lob to Benson for the dunk.

 

 

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:22 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul cuts the lead to one with 7:46 remaining

DePaul guard Layden Blocker drives into the paint against Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 15, 2025. Blocker averaged 9.5 points per game last season.

Blocker drove to the basket and got the bucket and the foul. He completed the three-point play and now has nine points in the half and 14 for the game.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:18 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Northwestern 68 – DePaul 64 8:09 remaining

The Wildcats are on a 7-0 run.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:13 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Freshman Kruz McClure has five straight for DePaul

DePaul guard Kruz McClure battles Northwestern defenders at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. McClure is a freshman.

The Blue Demons lead by three with 9:46 remaining. McClure has 10 points for DePaul. He, Blocker and Gunn are the only three Blue Demons in double figures.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 9:04 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul retakes the lead with a Banks 3-pointer. 11:55 remaining

DePaul forward Kaleb Banks shoots over Northwestern defenders at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. This is Banks’ first season with the team after transferring from Tulane.

The Blue Demons have gone on a 7-0 run to take the 57-56 lead with buckets from Fabián Flores, Smith and Banks. Offensive depth continues to be key for DePaul. Five players have scored for the Blue Demons in the second half. Only two players have scored in the second half for Northwestern.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 8:54 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Northwestern coming out hot to start the second half to take the three-point lead

The Wildcats have scored 11 points in the half so far to outscore the Blue Demons by five. Page (six) and Martinelli (five) account for all of the 11 points. The Blue Demons already have two turnovers in the half, with six points from Blocker (four) and Gunn (two).

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 8:47 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Blocker fouled on the 3-pointer

Blocker goes to the free-throw line to complete the four-point play. He has nine points in the game and is 2-for-4 from three.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 8:33 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul 44 – Northwestern 42 HALFTIME

DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann signals to his players at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Holtmann is in his second year as head coach.

The Blue Demons have the two-point lead entering halftime. However, Northwestern is not going away quietly, knocking down two 3-pointers in the final 1:15.

DePaul’s depth has shone so far. Nine players have scored for the Blue Demons, and six of the players have scored five or more points.

For the Wildcats, the offense is concentrated in Page (13 points), Martinelli (12 points) and Reid (eight points).

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 8:25 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Free throws are an advantage for the Blue Demons, which is giving them the lead

The Wildcats keep sending the Blue Demons to the free-throw line. DePaul has scored 17 points off of free throws compared to Northwestern’s six points from free throws. Northwestern keeps sending DePaul to the free-throw line late in the half to allow the Blue Demons to extend their lead.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 8:13 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Gunn leading the offense. DePaul 30 – Northwestern 30 5:26 remaining in H1

Gunn is the leading scorer for the Blue Demons with 11 points to match Page’s 11 for Northwestern. With a 3-pointer and a layup from Gunn and a dunk by Benson, the Blue Demons are keeping the game close as time dwindles in the first half.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 8:03 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Blue Demons continuing to fight and stay in the game

The Blue Demons had not scored in 2:53, which allowed Northwestern to go on a 7-0 run. But the Blue Demons’ offense came back alive thanks to two free throws from RJ Smith and a Blocker layup off a turnover. Northwestern only leads by two with 7:24 left in the first half.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:53 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Northwestern 18 – DePaul 17. 11:50 remaining in H1 as the game continues to be competitive

DePaul guard CJ Gunn lays the ball in against Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Gunn was the team’s leading scorer last season.

The Blue Demons appeared to have been gaining the advantage in the game, with a 4-0 run thanks to a Kaleb Banks second-chance layup and a Gunn jumper. The Blue Demons sent Martinelli to the line, and he knocked down both free throws. Northwestern’s defense continues to pressure the Blue Demons’ offense.

Martinelli has four points, Reid five and Page six for the Wildcats. These three account for 15 of Northwestern’s points. Six players have scored for the Blue Demons.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:45 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul 11 – Northwestern 11 14:34 remaining in H1

Both teams are getting stops on the defensive end, keeping the game close. The Blue Demons need to find a way to go on a scoring run while maintaining their defensive energy.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:41 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Neither team can find the advantage. Northwestern 11 – DePaul 9. 15:51 remaining in H1

Northwestern players wipe out against DePaul at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Northwestern is 3-0 this season.

Northwestern and DePaul are both scoring the ball well and getting stops on the defensive end.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:36 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Game tied at seven

After a back-and-forth between both teams, Northwestern forces the Blocker turnover to then knock down a 3-pointer. The Wildcats got another stop, but DePaul responded on defense and now has the ball. Blocker hits the 3-pointer to tie it up.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:33 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul first on the board

With a Benson put-back dunk, DePaul is the first team on the board.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:32 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Benson wins the tip for the Blue Demons

The game starts NOW. The Blue Demons look to bounce back from their loss against Buffalo and avoid dropping two games in a row.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:13 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Starters for the Blue Demons

DePaul guard Layden Blocker defends Northwestern guard Jayden Reid at Wintrust Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Blocker started 21 times last season.

G Brandon Maclin

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

F Théo Pierre-Justin

F NJ Benson

After making his first career start in the game against Buffalo, Pierre-Justin remains in the starting lineup for the Blue Demons.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 7:06 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Team’s warming up with no music

No music has been playing at Wintrust Arena, and Northwestern and DePaul are warming up to the sounds of the fans within the arena. All that can be heard is chatter, the squeaking shoes and the bouncing basketballs.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 6:35 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Keys to the game

1. Get CJ Gunn and Layden Blocker going.

Gunn scored a career high 28 points against Stonehill, but followed that up with only seven points in the Blue Demons’ 66-53 loss to Buffalo. Blocker has scored four points in each of the last two games. 

While Benson has been a consistent offensive presence, with a touch matchup tonight, Gunn and Blocker need to have an offensive rhythm as well, especially considering Benson is dealing with a sprained right wrist. 

2. Play consistently/well in both halves.

Holtmann had been critical of the team’s second-half play leading up to the game against Stonehill. However, the team has now struggled in the first half. DePaul allowed Stonehill to cut their 30-5 lead to 37-24 in the first. Against Buffalo, the Blue Demons entered halftime with an 18-point deficit. 

3. Limit the Wildcats’ offense. 

The Blue Demons need to slow down Nick Martinelli, who is averaging 19.3 points per game, while remaining aware of the other consistent scorers. Arrinten Page and Jayden Reid are both averaging double figures as well. Overall, the Wildcats have seven players averaging seven or more points per game, and the Wildcats scored 110 points in their last game.

Updated
Nov 14, 2025, 6:29 pm
Ashley Mezewich, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

NJ Benson injury update

NJ Benson has a sprained right wrist, which is his shooting hand. Head coach Chris Holtmann said yesterday in a media availability that Benson will play. Holtmann said on DePaul’s radio broadcast after the game against Buffalo that the injury happened in practice. The team thought it could have been broken, but it is “a pretty severe sprain.”

“I think he’s feeling it,” Holtmann said at the media availability. “The timeline’s really a couple weeks for him to be able to, I think, get to where he feels 100% again. He’s not 100%, like you saw him fall the other day and favored it. I think he’s obviously important for us, but I would say it’s a few weeks away from being 100%.”

The DePaul Blue Demons (2-1) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) following a 66-53 loss to Buffalo. CJ Gunn only scored seven points, and Layden Blocker scored four. With the Wildcats coming off a 110-63 victory, the Blue Demons’ margin for error on the defensive end is small. The game will be broadcast on truTV with a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.

 

 

