Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball falls to undefeated Northwestern, 79-72

The DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) look to even their season record on Monday morning in an 11 a.m. battle against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at Wintrust Arena. After starting their season with a 92-54 home win against Valparaiso, the Blue Demons have lost back-to-back games against UNLV and Bradley. A return to Wintrust for their first of three consecutive home games may benefit DePaul, who are facing off against a familiar foe.

Playing 24 total games since 1999, DePaul carries a 20-4 all-time record against Northwestern, a trend that they look to improve upon after losing to their northern neighbors 64-56 last year. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.