Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball falls to undefeated Northwestern, 79-72

DePaul and Northwestern have played against each other since 1999.
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer
Malin Denton
DePaul guard Kate Novik drives against Northwestern at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. Novik currently averages 17 points per game, which is the most on the team.
Nov 17, 2025, 1:13 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul falls to Northwestern 79-72

DePaul’s fourth quarter 24-12 run was too little too late against Northwestern, who handed the Blue Demons their third straight loss to the tune of 79-72. DePaul struggled on both ends of the court out the gate, finishing with 20 total personal fouls and 13 team turnovers, but they were able to find their rhythm late in the game to spark a serious comeback attempt.

Kate Novik and Natiah Nelson led the scoring for the Blue Demons with 18 and 16 points, respectively, with both players also leading the team with nine total rebounds. Novik also led the team with five assists.

Novik’s fourth-straight double-digit scoring outing came despite an 0-5 performance from deep, with her team finishing 4-24 from beyond the arch. Combined with a 12-21 combined performance at the free throw line, DePaul’s shooting was off for most of the game, and it ended up being too much to overcome despite the team’s best effort.

“If your shot’s not going in, we still fight, we still play defense and we just believe in each other,” Novik said post-game. “Today was not our best shooting day, so I hope the next couple games we can find better open three-point shooters and make better decisions to shoot the ball.”

Novik, who finished with two steals, emphasized the team’s defensive performance, which helped the Blue Demons claw their way back into a game where they were down 14 at half.

“We really practice a lot of press defense, and we want to make them turn the ball over,” Novik said. “We did a really good job with our defense.”

For head coach Jill Pizzoti, Monday’s loss is a reminder for her team to play their brand of basketball.

“We’ve spent a lot of time offensively making sure we’re playing within our own individual strengths,” Pizzotti said after the loss. “When we got down 10, I felt like the players just started pressing to try to make something happen good for the team. And that’s what we’re trying to avoid: playing away from our strength. I think tonight’s game will be able to show them that lesson. Just stay patient, continue to work the ball, move the ball, and take uncontested shots and have some patience within our offense.”

It’s a good lesson for the team to learn early in the season, and the coach believes that her team will rebound from a unsuccessful shooting performance.

“It’s just unfortunate that we had a tough shooting night from three,” Pizzotti said. “We’ve got good three point shooters and we’re going to let them shoot threes when they’re open in transition, and I believe they’re going to start knocking them down.”

Despite losing to their northern-suburb rival for the second straight season, Pizzotti was pleased with the effort that she got out of her squad down the stretch.

“Just a very hard-fought fourth-quarter, hard-fought second half, and unfortunately we came up on the short end of it,” Pizzotti said.

The Blue Demons will not have to wait long to turn the page to their next game as they take on Grambling State this Friday at Wintrust Arena.

Nov 17, 2025, 1:09 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul searching for late-game miracle down six with under a minute to play

Malin Denton
DePaul forward Justis Odom hits the free line against Northwestern at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. This is Odom’s first season with DePaul after transferring from Lindenwood.

Following a made jumper by Northwestern to push their lead to 76-69, a driving Kate Novik earned a trip to the line, where sshe made her first and missed her second. Down six with under 30 seconds to play, the Blue Demons will be forced to foul the Wildcats to try to come back. Novik’s made free throw extends her team-high total points to 18.

Nov 17, 2025, 1:02 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Crunch time for the Blue Demons

After a timeout with two minutes remaining, Kate Novik’s converted and-one had the Blue Demons down by four points. Both teams followed that up with empty possessions, but back-to-back shooting fouls by DePaul gave Northwestern two opportunities at the line, where they managed to add two points. DePaul trails by six with a minute to play.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:55 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul within one score with under four minutes to play

Malin Denton
Fans cheer at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. This is DePaul’s fourth game of the season.

Natiah Nelson coverts one of her two free throw attempts to cut Northwestern’s lead to three points with less than four minutes remaining. Gritty on the defensive end, DePaul has forced two crucial turnovers in the back half of the fourth quarter, and have come back from a 14-point halftime deficit to make this a one-possession game late.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:45 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul trails 68-60 with seven minutes to play

Devin Hagemann made her first three-pointer of the day on the Blue Demons’ first post-timeout possession in the heart of the fourth quarter. After a subsequent transition layup from Alayna West, DePaul cut Northwestern’s lead to single digits. On the next possession, a hard foul by Natiah Nelson down low was upgraded to a flagrant foul following a lengthy review. After starting the game with 11 made free throws, Northwestern went 1-2 from the line, and Aizhanique Mayo made both of her free throw attempts to get the Blue Demons within eight points with under seven minutes to play.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:34 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul down 67-53 two minutes into fourth quarter

Malin Denton
DePaul forward Justis Odom and guard Kate Novik battle Northwestern defenders at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. Novik led the team in points with 18.

Down double digits in the fourth quarter, DePaul has turned up the heat defensively, initiating a full-court press that immediately resulted in a steal by Natiah Nelson, her first of the night. Unable to convert the turnover into points following a converted and-one from Kate Novik, DePaul trails by 14 with just under eight minutes to play. Novik’s 14 points lead the Blue Demons, with Nelson’s 11 serving as the only other double digit total for DePaul.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:28 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul trails by 19 heading into fourth quarter

A tension rose throughout the young audience as Northwestern pushed the court with 65 points on the board. A made basket inside, which ups Northwestern’s points in the paint to 42, gave the Wildcats a 67-48 lead at the end of the third quarter. Despite being the away team, the Wildcat’s point total got an enthusiastic crowd to their feet heading into the fourth. DePaul has been out scored 21-16 in the second half.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:24 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Devin Hagemann contributing in first game

Malin Denton
DePaul guard Aizhanique Mayo attempts a shot against Northwestern defenders at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. This is Mayo’s first season with DePaul after transferring from Xavier.

Guard Devin Hagemann turned her first rebound of the game into an assist via an Aizhanique Mayo made three-pointer. After facing an injury for the first three games of the season, today is Hagemann’s first appearance with the Blue Demons. She has logged two points, four assists and the aforementioned rebound in 18 minutes and counting off the bench. DePaul trails 65-47 with a minute left in the third.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:15 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul surrenders 7-0 run halfway into third quarter

Malin Denton
Kate Novik’s back-to-back layups, the second of which she converted an and-one opportunity, cuts Northwestern’s double digit lead to a dozen. The Blue Demons have moved the ball well offensively to find open shots, but their interior defense, which has allowed 38 points through two and a half quarters, remains a problem in this game. Seven straight points from the Wildcats has the visiting team up 63-44 with four minutes left in the third.

Nov 17, 2025, 12:07 pm
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul allows 6-0 run after made basket to start the third quarter

DePaul opened the second-half with Alayna West making the first of two free throws. An offensive rebound by Natiah Nelson on the second shot lead to a Michelle Ojo made bucket in the paint. After a 6-0 response from Northwestern, DePaul head coach Jill Pizzotti called her first timeout of the half to try to cut the Wildcats’ momentum. DePaul trails 52-35 a little over two minutes into the second half.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:53 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Halftime performers earn loud pop from local students

Representing 60 local schools, the young students attending DePaul’s annual “Field Trip Day” have been raucous, singing along to most songs played over the PA system and cheering for any made basket by both DePaul and Northwestern. With the game at half, the halftime performers, a few very good frisbee-catching and rope-jumping dogs, have garnered a strong response from the packed arena.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:49 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul trails 46-32 at halftime

DePaul capped off the second quarter by turning an Aizhanique Mayo steal into a transition basket by Natiah Nelson. Trailing 46-32 at half, the Blue Demons are led by Nelson’s eight points and six total boards. The team’s eight turnovers and nine personal fouls will have to be cleaned up coming out of break to give the Blue Demons a chance to win in the end.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:40 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul down 40-30 nearing halftime

Malin Denton
DePaul forward Michelle Ojo pushes against Northwestern defenders at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. This is Ojo’s first season with DePaul after transferring from Delaware.

Michelle Ojo uses a tough inside spin move to make her second basket of the night. Aizhanique Mayo’s made three-pointer two possessions later and Sumer Lee’s pair of made free throws has DePaul within 10 points with two minutes left in the first half.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:32 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul enjoys 6-2 run to open second quarter.

After Justis Odom’s made jumper to start the period, Ally Timm turned a defensive rebound into a full-court assist to Devin Hagemann. On the following possession, Timm’s athletic turn-around sky hook cut Northwestern’s lead to 35-23 nearly halfway through the second.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:25 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul trails 29-15 at the end of first quarter

Northwestern has enjoyed a red hot start to the game, converting all seven of their free throw attempts and both of their shots from deep to take a 29-15 lead through one quarter. After converting their first attempt of the game, the Blue Demons have been held to six made baskets on 18 attempts while committing five turnovers. Northwestern has turned those turnovers into 1o points while scoring 14 in the paint.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:20 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul playing sloppy on both ends of the court

Malin Denton
Freshman DePaul guard Ally Timm attempts a pass against Northwestern at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. In the season’s opening week, Timm was named the Big East Freshman of the Week.

A transition blocking foul called against Ally Timm sends Northwestern to the line, where they stay perfect on seven attempts. DePaul has logged five turnovers and five personal fouls, which have been difficult to overcome through the early part of the game. Natiah Nelson’s second chance bucket, followed by an Aizhanique Mayo three-pointer, has cut the deficit to 22-13 with around two minutes to play in the first.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:15 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

DePaul doubled up halfway through first quarter

Forward Justis Odom scores her first points off the bench, missing the free throw attempt of her and-one bucket in the paint to cut Northwestern’s lead to 16-8. The Blue Demons are 4-12 from the field and 0-4 from deep halfway through the first quarter. The Wildcats are 4-10 from the field, 1-1 from deep and 3-3 from the line.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:09 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Northwestern’s defense sparks early lead

After starting the game with a Kate Novik 2-pointer, the Blue Demons have allowed 10 straight points to Northwestern, turning the ball over twice and missing four shots. Natiah Nelson’s made second-chance basket cut the lead 10-4 three minutes into the game.

Nov 17, 2025, 11:03 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Starting lineups

Malin Denton
Players on DePaul’s women’s basketball team huddle before their game against Northwestern at Wintrust Arena on Monday, Nov 17, 2025. The team has a 1-2 record coming into the game.

DePaul’s first group on the floor includes guards Alayna West, Natiah Nelson, Ally Timm and Kate Novik, with forward Michelle Ojo rounding out the starting five.

Northwestern’s starting lineup features guards Tate Lash and Casey Harter as well as forwards Crystal Wang, Grace Sullivan and Tayla Thompson.

Nov 17, 2025, 10:45 am
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / Wintrust Arena

Manic Monday at Wintrust Arena

Today’s game versus Northwestern is DePaul’s annual “Field Trip Day,” with 60 local schools bringing students to fill up Wintrust Arena. Outside of countless high-fives with DIBS and loudly cheering the Blue Demons as they take the court for warm-ups, the students have spent their time pre-game by collectively singing along to hits played over the arena speakers, including Soulja Boy’s “Crank That,” Drake’s “God Plan,” Sheck Wes’s “Mo Bamba” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” among others.

The DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) look to even their season record on Monday morning in an 11 a.m. battle against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at Wintrust Arena. After starting their season with a 92-54 home win against Valparaiso, the Blue Demons have lost back-to-back games against UNLV and Bradley. A return to Wintrust for their first of three consecutive home games may benefit DePaul, who are facing off against a familiar foe.

Playing 24 total games since 1999, DePaul carries a 20-4 all-time record against Northwestern, a trend that they look to improve upon after losing to their northern neighbors 64-56 last year. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.

