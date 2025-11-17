Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball falls to undefeated Northwestern, 79-72

DePaul’s fourth quarter 24-12 run was too little too late against Northwestern, who handed the Blue Demons their third straight loss to the tune of 79-72. DePaul struggled on both ends of the court out the gate, finishing with 20 total personal fouls and 13 team turnovers, but they were able to find their rhythm late in the game to spark a serious comeback attempt.
Kate Novik and Natiah Nelson led the scoring for the Blue Demons with 18 and 16 points, respectively, with both players also leading the team with nine total rebounds. Novik also led the team with five assists.
Novik’s fourth-straight double-digit scoring outing came despite an 0-5 performance from deep, with her team finishing 4-24 from beyond the arch. Combined with a 12-21 combined performance at the free throw line, DePaul’s shooting was off for most of the game, and it ended up being too much to overcome despite the team’s best effort.
“If your shot’s not going in, we still fight, we still play defense and we just believe in each other,” Novik said post-game. “Today was not our best shooting day, so I hope the next couple games we can find better open three-point shooters and make better decisions to shoot the ball.”
Novik, who finished with two steals, emphasized the team’s defensive performance, which helped the Blue Demons claw their way back into a game where they were down 14 at half.
“We really practice a lot of press defense, and we want to make them turn the ball over,” Novik said. “We did a really good job with our defense.”
For head coach Jill Pizzoti, Monday’s loss is a reminder for her team to play their brand of basketball.
“We’ve spent a lot of time offensively making sure we’re playing within our own individual strengths,” Pizzotti said after the loss. “When we got down 10, I felt like the players just started pressing to try to make something happen good for the team. And that’s what we’re trying to avoid: playing away from our strength. I think tonight’s game will be able to show them that lesson. Just stay patient, continue to work the ball, move the ball, and take uncontested shots and have some patience within our offense.”
It’s a good lesson for the team to learn early in the season, and the coach believes that her team will rebound from a unsuccessful shooting performance.
“It’s just unfortunate that we had a tough shooting night from three,” Pizzotti said. “We’ve got good three point shooters and we’re going to let them shoot threes when they’re open in transition, and I believe they’re going to start knocking them down.”
Despite losing to their northern-suburb rival for the second straight season, Pizzotti was pleased with the effort that she got out of her squad down the stretch.
“Just a very hard-fought fourth-quarter, hard-fought second half, and unfortunately we came up on the short end of it,” Pizzotti said.
The Blue Demons will not have to wait long to turn the page to their next game as they take on Grambling State this Friday at Wintrust Arena.