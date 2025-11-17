Restaurants step up to feed the hungry

SNAP benefits were not funded in the first week of November following the government shutdown, but local restaurants stepped up. Chicago restaurant icon Manny’s Deli is among many that have been giving out free meals to anyone who was able to show their SNAP benefits card.

The deal ran from Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 9, past its original end date of Nov. 7. Tom Hoskinson, a volunteer who handed out tickets to the patrons, said owner Dan Raskin extended the giveaway because of the strong response to a GoFundMe to raise funds.

“It’s a big reason he’s doing it, and probably while he might keep doing it,” Hoskinson said.

The deli, which has been around since 1942, posted on Facebook they would be doing the weeklong giveaway to the first 300 willing to wait in a line that stretched to the side of the building most days.

Those who presented their EBT cards got two tickets, each redeemable for one meal. Households with multiple card owners got additional tickets.

People like Shannon Johnson said these meals were enough to give people a bit of breathing room to figure out their next steps.

Johnson, who frequented Manny’s during the promotion, said this provided “enough time to get back on your feet and plan everything ahead.”

As of Sunday, Nov. 16, Raskin had raised more than $84,000. Hoskinson, the volunteer, said any extra funds may be donated to local food pantries.

Many other businesses have followed suit with their own efforts to feed people. They include Tazza Italian Ristorante in suburban Homer Glen, Wooden Paddle in La Grange, Lou Malnati’s and Lawndale Community Church on West Ogden Avenue, along with three Black-owned businesses in Chicago — Watta Potato, Jay’s Backyard BBQ and The SoulFood Lounge.

Along with local food banks offering increased assistance, Chicago offers a multitude of free groceries and meals that can be found on We Got You Illinois.

Since a funding bill to reopen the government passed the U.S. Senate on Nov.10 and the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 12, it is unclear whether the promotions will continue.

The food for Manny’s Deli deal includes the “full Manny’s experience.” The meal comes with a drink, a sandwich and a couple sides.

Chicagoans like Jan Truss, who waited in line on a cold Friday at 7:30 a.m., said the first of her two meals was substantial enough to get her through most of the day.

“I don’t eat a lot,” she said. “It was all I ate yesterday, so I didn’t have to worry about finding another meal.”

Truss said these giveaway programs were not meant to be a complete fix, but rather a “temporary” gesture that people should appreciate.

