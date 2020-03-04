Devin Gage leaving DePaul at end of the season

Junior guard Devin Gage is transferring from DePaul after the end of the 2019-2020 season, Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported on Wednesday. Gage becomes the ninth transfer during head coach Dave Leitao’s tenure since the 2015-16 season.

Gage is a grad transfer and will have one year left of eligibility.

Gage, a Chicago native, last played for the Blue Demons on Jan. 25 against St. John’s before he suffered a season-ending hand injury. On Feb. 1, DePaul announced that Gage will miss the remainder of the season and will require surgery to his right hand. This season, the six-foot-two guard played in 12 games, averaging 4.5 points in 16.1 minutes of action per game.

Gage, who went to Curie high school and led them to a state championship in 2016, joined DePaul as a freshman during the 2016-17 season and came off the bench for 31 games. The following season, the guard started the first eight games before rupturing his Achilles tendon that forced him to miss the rest of the season. In his sophomore season, Gage returned to the lineup for 33 games and posted double-figures in 16 games. Gage helped lead the Blue Demons to a 19-17 record, their first winning season in over a decade, and a runner-up finish in the CBI championship series.

This season, however, Gage returned to the bench with junior guard Charlie Moore taking his spot as the starting point guard. Moore, also from Chicago, transferred from Kansas to DePaul last May and has started every game this season.

DePaul is coming off a 69-68 win over Marquette at Wintrust Arena Tuesday night. The Blue Demons are now 15-15 on the season and 3-14 in the Big East, and will conclude regular-season play against Providence at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Saturday.